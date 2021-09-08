Lighthouse Immersive And Impact Museums To Host The Original 'Immersive Van Gogh' At Their Newest Venue, 'Lighthouse Artspace Pittsburgh'

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums announced today the long-awaited location for their upcoming Pittsburgh exhibition. With a new opening date of October 21, 2021, the original, Immersive Van Gogh will find a home at the newly titled Lighthouse Artspace Pittsburgh, housed in a historic manufacturing plant at 720 E Lacock Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 located adjacent to the Allegheny River. The building illustrates the city's beautiful, industrial, and technological history that pairs seamlessly with Immersive Van Gogh. To date, over three million tickets have been sold for the original Immersive Van Gogh exhibits across North America, making it one of the most sought-after attractions on the continent.

Set designer and creative director Rowan Doyle will be adorning the lobby with one-of-a-kind immersive pieces of art that pay homage to the City of Bridges and the infamous painter. With lengthy and award-winning resume designing sets, Doyle's pieces will bring a new side of Van Gogh to life through her interpretation and affinity for the painter that will prepare visitors to the wonders that lie ahead in the exhibition's main galleries.

Rising to blockbuster status, the original Immersive Van Gogh has proven to be one of the hottest shows with sold-out runs in Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and more. The exhibition invites audiences to step into the mind of Van Gogh, illustrating his paintbrush strokes in a swirl of color, brought to life with the help of 60,600 frames of video, 90,000,000 pixels, and 500,000+ cubic feet of projections.

The breathtaking exhibit featuring state-of-the-art technology and immersive storytelling is one of "the hottest tickets in town!" by MSNBC Morning News and "a mesmerizing interactive experience" by Architectural Digest.

"Immersive Van Gogh is perfectly hosted at Lighthouse Artspace Pittsburgh," said co-producer Diana Rayzman, Co-Founder of Impact Museums. "Our vision to feature the famous art in a multi-dimensional experience against the beauty of the building is exactly what we were hoping for."

"We have been delighted to see the way the city and people of Pittsburgh have embraced Immersive Van Gogh," says Producer Corey Ross.

"We've created a unique and enthralling production where Pittsburgh residents and visitors alike can quite literally surround themselves with the work of Vincent van Gogh, one of the greatest artists who ever lived," added Producer Svetlana Dvoretsky.

