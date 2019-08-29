Lighthouse Land Surveying Acquires John W. Delano & Associates

BROOKLINE, Mass., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighthouse Land Surveying LLC lighthouselandsurveying.com is excited to announce the purchase of John W. Delano & Associates and welcome Roy DeLano, LSIT to their staff. In addition to Roy's extensive land surveying knowledge, the company will also be acquiring the archives of John W. DeLano & Associates, which includes records dating back to 1978.

Richard (Rick) Reid, Owner of Lighthouse Land Surveying LLC, began his surveying career in 1983 with John W. DeLano & Associates as a draftsperson. He moved up through the ranks of rodman, party chief, and is now a licensed Registered Professional Land Surveyor.

John W. DeLano said, "When I decided to sell my business, I wanted to find someone who would take care of my customers as well as I do. I know Rick, I trust Rick, and my clients can as well."

Lighthouse Land Surveying LLC covers all 351 municipalities in Massachusetts from Haverhill and New Bedford to Lenox and Provincetown. Projects completed include boundary, topographic surveys, sUAV/drone surveys, laser scanning, bathymetric surveys, elevation certificates, and more. Lighthouse has done work for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), commercial contractors, and residential contractors.

John W. Delano's clients can continue to reach us at (508) 824-6609 or (508) 287-0896.

Allen Business Advisors ( allenbusinessadvisors.com ), with offices in Brookline, MA, Hawthorne, NY, and Bethesda, MD, was the sole business broker on the transaction.

