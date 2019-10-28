Lighthouse Opens Second Location In Palm Springs

Curating the nation's leading cannabis brands such as Candescent, Care By Design, CRU, Marley Natural, Papa and Barkley, PLUS, Sunday Goods and more, Lighthouse Dispensary offers a range of products from highly sought after flowers to edibles, topicals and anxiety relieving cannabis products for your pet.

To date, Lighthouse's best-selling products are from the health & wellness category, a direct reflection of wellness and education being at the forefront of the platform, as well as the customer's experience.

Throughout several touch points (a consumption lounge, coffee shop, event space, and outdoor patio), diverse programming efforts are available on-site, with a focus on highlighting the many benefits of Cannabis consumption through interactive and educational classes, as well as thought-provoking panels and discussions.

"Following the success of our first location in Coachella, we are thrilled to expand to the downtown Palm Springs community and have plans for additional locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Massachusetts. By sharing our knowledge and excitement for the Cannabis industry, we hope to change the stigma around Cannabis and engage with customers on the many benefits of its consumption." - Joseph Rubin, Co-Owner

With plans to expand into new territories in 2020, Lighthouse is at the forefront of cannabis culture, bringing new ideas and education to the epicenter of the nationwide movement.

ABOUT LIGHTHOUSE

Lighthouse offers customers and patients the highest quality and largest variety of cannabis products that California has to offer, along with some of the most cutting-edge, high-end cannabis products and accessories available. The brand educates and curates cannabis specifically to the needs of the consumer, with consultants who are highly knowledgeable and enthusiastic about the industry. With wellness at the forefront of the platform, Lighthouse aims to reframe the stigmas around cannabis consumption and how its products can positively impacts lives in healthy and mindful ways. For more information, visit www.lighthousedispensary.com.

