Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting

Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals

24 May, 2023, 06:00 ET

 Lighthouse to present new LHP588 clinical data and SPRING Trial study design

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to alter the course of Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases, announced the upcoming presentation of new data and strategic plans in a Plenary Presentation during the Pharmaceutical Pipeline session. The accepted abstract, entitled "Phase 2 Study Design and New Data from the Phase 1 SAD/MAD Trial of LHP588, a Second-Generation Gingipain Inhibitor for the Treatment of P. Gingivalis-Associated Dementia," will share new data related to the single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) trials of LHP588. Additionally, the design and clinical efficacy data supporting the planned Phase 2b SPRING (Stopping PRogression of Porphyromonas gINGivalis associated Alzheimer's disease) Trial will be shared.

"We are encouraged by the data demonstrating that LHP588 was well tolerated at all doses tested, including up to seven times the planned Phase 2 exposures anticipated for efficacy," said Michael Detke, MD, PhD., Chief Medical Officer at Lighthouse Pharma. "The SPRING trial will include precision enrollment criteria for both Alzheimer's disease and P. gingivalis infection informed by the previously completed Phase 2/3 study of the first-generation molecule."

The ASCP annual meeting is being held May 30thJune 2nd, and the presentation will be on Tuesday May 30 in the Pharmaceuticals Pipeline session at 3:10 pm and a poster will also be presented on Wednesday May 31 at 11:15 am. The ASCP Annual Meeting is the premier meeting each year in the field of psychopharmacology and brings together over 2000 academic and industry investigators, research pharmacists, and clinicians, the National Institutes of Health, Food and Drug Administration, and European regulatory agencies to discuss key aspects of neuropsychiatric drug development.

About Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals

Lighthouse Pharma is a clinical stage private biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine approaches to major unmet medical needs based on expertise in small-molecule protease inhibition. Lighthouse's lead program, LHP588, a Phase 2b ready orally bioavailable small molecule, targets a specific, infectious pathogen, Porphyromonas gingivalis, which is associated with chronic degenerative and inflammatory disorders including dementia, periodontal disease, atherosclerosis, and orodigestive cancers. For more information, visit www.lighthousepharma.com.

