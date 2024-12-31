Lighthouse Recovery in Dallas Now Accepting Cigna Insurance for Addiction and Mental Health Treatment

DALLAS, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighthouse Recovery, a leading drug and alcohol addiction treatment center in Dallas, Texas, is pleased to announce that it now accepts patients with Cigna insurance. This milestone represents a significant step in expanding access to high-quality addiction treatment and mental health care for individuals and families in need.

With this development, Lighthouse Recovery reaffirms its commitment to offering personalized and evidence-based care to those struggling with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. By partnering with Cigna, Lighthouse Recovery ensures that more individuals can access the treatment they need without the added financial stress that often comes with seeking help.

"As part of our mission to support individuals on their journey to recovery, we are thrilled to accept Cigna PPO and out-of-network policies to make our services more accessible to the community," said John Bowden, Lighthouse Recovery. "We understand that navigating the intersection of addiction and mental health can be challenging, and we're here to provide comprehensive, compassionate care every step of the way."

Comprehensive Care Tailored to Individual Needs

Lighthouse Recovery offers a full continuum of care to support clients through every stage of recovery, including:

Drug and Alcohol Addiction Treatment : Evidence-based programs that address the root causes of addiction and equip clients with the tools for long-term sobriety.

: Evidence-based programs that address the root causes of addiction and equip clients with the tools for long-term sobriety. Mental Health Treatment : Specialized care for co-occurring mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, and trauma.

: Specialized care for co-occurring mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, and trauma. Holistic Services: Therapies designed to address emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being, including individual and group counseling.

Each treatment plan at Lighthouse Recovery is tailored to the individual's unique needs, ensuring the highest likelihood of success. With experienced staff and state-of-the-art facilities, clients receive the care, attention, and resources needed to build a lasting recovery foundation. The center's supportive community and serene environment further enhance recovery, helping clients feel at ease as they work toward their goals.

Accessible Care Through Cigna Insurance

Accepting Cigna policies (PPO and Out-Of-Network) is a significant step toward making care more affordable and accessible. Cigna members now have the opportunity to receive treatment from Lighthouse Recovery with insurance coverage, helping to alleviate financial barriers that often deter individuals from seeking help. Lighthouse Recovery expands its ability to serve diverse clients and meet the growing demand for addiction and mental health treatment.

About Lighthouse Recovery

Lighthouse Recovery is a premier addiction treatment center located in Dallas, Texas, specializing in providing personalized and compassionate care for individuals battling substance use disorders and mental health challenges. With a commitment to evidence-based practices and a supportive environment, Lighthouse Recovery empowers clients to reclaim their lives and achieve lasting recovery.

For more information about Lighthouse Recovery or to verify your Cigna insurance benefits, please visit https://lighthouserecoverytx.com/ or call 214-396-0259.

For additional information about Lighthouse Recovery Texas and its services, please visit lighthouserecoverytx.com or contact:

John Bowden

(214) 396-0259

[email protected]

