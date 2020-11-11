Lighthouse Recovery Texas achieves Joint Commission Accreditation

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighthouse is pleased to announce all Outpatient Clinical services are now Joint Commission accredited. A big thank you to the team for their tireless pursuit of helping individuals and families in need.

Based in Dallas, TX, Lighthouse provides a comprehensive suite of addiction treatment services, including Intensive Outpatient Programming (IOP) , Sober Living , and Recovery Coaching .

With so many different treatment methodologies, Lighthouse has synthesized its offerings to focus on long-term treatment. Backed by extensive research, they're able to dramatically improve outcomes. Each service is designed to be customizable to the individual and their family. Dependent on acuity, Lighthouse is able to provide proper treatment for the majority of cases. Furthermore, they've designed their programming to be as cost-effective as possible and increase the likelihood that investments made in recovery will not have to be repeated.

Lighthouse is a multi-disciplinary team dedicated to building sustainable recovery programs. With decades of cumulative experience, their team has worked across numerous facets of the recovery spectrum. Lighthouse is known for its suite of amenities, compassionate philosophy , balanced focus on both clinical work and life skills, and ability to tailor their approach to each individual. Lighthouse's ability to provide truly individualized care is possible in large part due to the continued investments made in their team.

With so many different Addiction Treatment providers to choose from, clients, families, and referrers should know that when they choose Lighthouse, they'll be working with best-in-class staff that adheres to and surpasses the industry's highest standards. Lighthouse is Joint Commission (JCAHO) accredited, certified by the National Association of Recovery Residences (NARR), and a proud member of both the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP) and National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC).

For more information, please visit their website at lighthouserecoverytx.com or to speak with one of their staff members, call (214) 717-5884 or email [email protected] . Lighthouse looks forward to hearing from you and thanks you for your trust.

SOURCE Lighthouse Recovery Texas

Related Links

https://lighthouserecoverytx.com

