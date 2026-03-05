Lighthouse Tech Awards Recognize Top HR Technology Providers for 2026

Lighthouse Tech Awards Enter Seventh Year Recognizing Excellence in Hiring, Talent, and Workforce Technology across North America, EMEA, and APAC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighthouse Research & Advisory is proud to announce the winners and finalists in the 2026 Lighthouse Tech Awards during a LinkedIn livestream event on Wednesday, March 4th at 12:00 p.m. Central.

Formerly known as the HR Tech Awards, the program has evolved into the Lighthouse Tech Awards to reflect its continued growth and influence across the global HR technology landscape. Now in its seventh year, the program recognizes solutions that support the hiring, development, performance, and retention of the workforce.

Each submission is rigorously evaluated by an independent panel of practitioners, consultants, and educators to ensure measurable impact, innovation, and practical application in real-world environments.

In partnership with UNLEASH America, Lighthouse will recognize 2026 Best in Class winners live at UNLEASH America 2026 in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 19th.

"AI is everywhere in today's HR technology conversations," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "But what separates the winners in this year's program is not hype. It is practical, relevant innovation that helps employers solve real problems. The companies recognized in 2026 are delivering measurable value in hiring, development, performance, and retention. That is what matters."

The 2026 program includes categories across Talent Acquisition, Employee Experience, Talent Management, Core HR, Talent Analytics, Total Rewards, and introduces a new Talent Development category recognizing technologies that help organizations build skills, strengthen performance, and enable long-term workforce growth.

George Rogers, Chief Strategy Officer at Lighthouse, noted, "HR leaders are navigating constant change. Technology should simplify work, not add complexity. The Lighthouse Tech Awards spotlight providers that are building solutions employers can actually implement, scale, and trust. That clarity is more important than ever."

Lighthouse Research & Advisory's research, events, speaking engagements, and advisory work reach more than 50,000 HR, talent, and learning professionals annually. The Lighthouse Tech Awards serve as a trusted signal in a crowded marketplace, helping technology buyers identify solutions with proven results and meaningful differentiation.

Award categories include solutions designed for enterprise, mid-market, and frontline workforces, ensuring recognition across a broad spectrum of employer needs.

The Lighthouse Tech Awards are used by hundreds of employers each year to guide technology selection decisions, offering independent evaluation and credible insight into the solutions shaping the future of work.

To see the full list of 2026 winning companies, visit HRTechAwards.org following the March 4th livestream.

