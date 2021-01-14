LighthousePE Appoints Andrew Steele as Chief Executive Officer

"As LighthousePE continues its exponential growth within the travel & hospitality, wellness & beauty services and restaurant markets, we're delighted to have Andrew build on our strong momentum as we innovate our product in new and diverse ways. Andrew is a seasoned leader who will continue to deliver value to businesses by enabling authentic and deeply personalized communication to their customers with the LighthousePE platform," said Roger Hurni, managing partner, Off Madison Ave.

Prior to joining LighthousePE, Andrew served as CEO of Breezing, a division of Arizona State University formed to commercialize chemical sensor technology for health care applications. He was also co-founder and CEO of BeckonCall, a mobile-SaaS communication platform for health care providers that serves clinics across the U.S. He previously co-founded two other enterprise SaaS technology startups and held global leadership roles in sales, marketing, and business development for high-growth technology businesses acquired by Motorola, Comcast and Microsoft.

"Consumer adoption of mobile apps and technologies has been growing steadily for years. The events of 2020 turned the ability of businesses to engage, communicate and transact with their customers through mobile channels from a luxury that only big brands could afford to a necessity for businesses of every size," said Steele. "We're already seeing our customers drive significant ROI with our products, and the timing to accelerate the expansion of LighthousePE could not be more perfect."

Andrew is an active member of the Arizona technology community, serving as a judge, panelist and mentor in the Venture Ready Program sponsored by the Arizona Commerce Authority, and additionally serves on the Board of Stewards of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation at Taliesin West.

Founded in 2016, LighthousePE is a disruptive mobile engagement platform that helps businesses strengthen customer relationships with authentically personalized communication delivered through mobile channels. Using a combination of location awareness, behavioral patterns and external customer data, LighthousePE's proprietary AI core engine learns and adapts to individual customer preferences. This increases recurring customer visits and spending, and ultimately helps businesses create customers for life.

Designed with a privacy-first philosophy and built with security at its core, LighthousePE is the first platform to deliver sophisticated automation, personalization and engagement technology in an easy-to-use product.

