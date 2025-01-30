Lighting Market set to grow by USD 62.8 Billion from 2025-2029, driven by new developments and product launches, with AI shaping market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global lighting market size is estimated to grow by USD 62.8 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Growing number of developments and lighting product launches is driving market growth, with a trend towards advances in automotive lighting systems. However, sustainability issue in lighting industry poses a challenge. Key market players include Acuity Brands Inc., ams OSRAM AG, Bridgelux Inc., Dialight Plc, Digital Lumens Inc., Eaton Corp plc, Ennostar Inc., General Electric Co., GrowRay Lighting Technologies, Havells India Ltd., Hubbell Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LSI Industries Inc., Lumileds Holding BV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Sharp Corp., SMART Holdings Inc., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lighting Market 2025-2029

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.4% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 62.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, Japan, India, France, South Korea, Canada, and Italy Key companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., ams OSRAM AG, Bridgelux Inc., Dialight Plc, Digital Lumens Inc., Eaton Corp plc, Ennostar Inc., General Electric Co., GrowRay Lighting Technologies, Havells India Ltd., Hubbell Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LSI Industries Inc., Lumileds Holding BV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Sharp Corp., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The lighting market is thriving with trends in interior designing, photography, and scientific advancements. LED lights are leading the charge, replacing traditional incandescent, CFL, LFL, HID, and halogen bulbs due to their energy efficiency and longer life expectancy. LEDs are not just for houses but also for automotive headlamps, aviation, advertising, and traffic signals. Developing and under-developing nations are adopting solar and off-grid solutions for energy consumption reduction. Effective manufacturers like Signify are introducing energy-efficient luminaires, light control systems, and smart LED bulbs. Urban cities and commercial buildings are implementing smart lighting solutions to reduce electricity costs and promote environmental sustainability. The Biden Harris Administration supports smart cities initiatives to minimize capital costs and logistics inefficiency. LEDs are also used in horticulture, medical devices, and camera flashes. The future of lighting is smart, energy-efficient, and cost-effective.

Adaptive lighting systems are gaining popularity in both commercial and automotive industries due to their enhanced safety and comfort features. These systems, specifically designed for night driving and low-light conditions, improve visibility around curves and hills by adjusting the beam direction based on steering input. In contrast, standard headlights continue to illuminate the road straight ahead, leaving the side of the road unlit. Additionally, when climbing a hill, adaptive headlamps prevent the beams from pointing upward, ensuring optimal visibility on the road ahead. This technology enhances driving safety and provides a more comfortable driving experience.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The lighting market encompasses various sectors including interior designing, photography, and scientific research. Lighting solutions range from LEDs for houses and commercial buildings to automotive and outdoor applications. Scientists continue to innovate with LEDs for plants and energy-efficient solutions. Developing and under-developing nations face challenges with electricity access and affordability. Effective manufacturers produce luminaires and light control systems, addressing energy consumption and operating costs. Solar and LED technologies offer cost-effective, energy-efficient alternatives, especially in the off-grid solar sector. LEDs replace traditional incandescent, CFL, LFL, HID, and halogen bulbs in general and automotive lighting. Energy costs remain a concern, driving the adoption of smart LED bulbs and outdoor lighting. Real estate, semiconductor, and aviation industries utilize advanced lighting technologies. Energy efficiency and environmental sustainability initiatives, such as the Biden Harris Administration's focus on smart cities, further fuel market growth. Effective lighting solutions improve urban cities, highways, commercial malls, airports, and various industries like horticulture, medical devices, and advertising. Smart lighting solutions integrate with building automation systems, HVAC, and security for energy savings and improved functionality.

The lighting market faces a significant challenge in ensuring sustainability as the demand for environmentally friendly and energy-efficient solutions, such as CFLs and LED lighting, increases. However, the availability of rare earth elements, like those used in Phosphor-based LEDs, is limited, leading to potential price hikes and supply chain disruptions. Addressing this issue is crucial for the continued growth of the lighting industry. Sustainable lighting solutions not only reduce the environmental impact but also offer cost savings in the long run. Companies must work towards finding alternative sources or recycling methods for rare earth elements to mitigate these risks.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This lighting market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application Type 2.1 LED technology

2.2 Traditional technology Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America Product Distribution Channel

1.1 General lighting - The general lighting market encompasses various products such as lamps, electronics, consumer luminaires, systems, and professional luminaires and systems. This segment is the largest in the lighting industry, primarily used in residential, commercial, and outdoor applications. Notable companies like Signify NV, OSRAM, and IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc. Dominate this sector. LED technology, introduced in the 1970s, has significantly impacted the market with its advantages like low maintenance, long lifespan, energy efficiency, and eco-friendliness. The decreasing LED prices further boost its popularity. Developed countries are adopting connected lighting technology, enabling control of fixtures via smartphones, which may lead to new opportunities for growth in the general lighting market.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The lighting market encompasses various applications of light in interior designing, photography, and scientific research. LED lights, with their energy efficiency and long lifespan, have revolutionized the industry. Plants thrive under LEDs, making them popular in horticulture. Lighting plays a crucial role in electricity consumption and energy costs, making energy-efficient solutions essential. Scientists continue to explore metals and white light for advanced applications. LEDs dominate automotive headlamps and aviation, while CFL bulbs are phased out. Advertising, traffic signals, medical devices, camera flashes, and lighted wallpapers also utilize specialized lighting. The Biden Harris Administration pushes for energy-efficient lighting through policies. The Color Rendering Index measures light's ability to reveal colors accurately. CEA systems, LED lighting, building automation, HVAC, security, and smart lighting solutions further expand the market's scope.

Market Research Overview

The lighting market encompasses various applications, from interior designing and photography to scientific research and automotive industries. LEDs have revolutionized the sector with their energy efficiency and long life span, replacing traditional incandescent, CFL, LFL, HID, and halogen bulbs. Plants and developing nations benefit from solar lighting in houses and off-grid solar sectors. Light control systems and environmental actions reduce electricity consumption. AI and smart lighting solutions optimize energy usage in urban cities, commercial buildings, malls, stores, restaurants, hospitals, schools, parking lots, and real estate. Semiconductors and effective manufacturers offer cost-effective LED fixtures and luminaires, addressing energy problems and environmental degradation. The Biden Harris Administration supports energy efficiency and environmental sustainability initiatives, including smart outdoor lighting, traffic signals, and lighting for bridges and buildings. The market includes various players from the automotive, retail, aviation, advertising, medical devices, and traffic signal industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Type

LED Technology



Traditional Technology

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Product

Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio