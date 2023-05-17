Lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2027, Growing traction of intelligent lighting systems to influence market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the lighting market, and it is expected to grow by USD 46.85 billion during the five-year forecast period. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2027. This report aids business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. The growing traction of intelligent lighting systems is a key trend in the market. Intelligent lighting products can adapt to changing space requirements. A single controller can be used to control multiple lights for functions such as dimming, timer, and color-changing. A smart bulb can be controlled through a mobile app. The demand for LED lighting products is increasing rapidly. LEDs use software to automate lighting operations. Smart lighting systems save energy and provide valuable information. These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Gain a competitive edge in your industry Download latest sample report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lighting Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acuity Brands Inc., ams OSRAM AG, Bridgelux Inc., Dialight Plc, Digital Lumens Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Ennostar Inc., General Electric Co., GrowRay Lighting Technologies, Havells India Ltd., Hubbell Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LSI Industries Inc., Lumileds Holding BV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Sharp Corp., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The declining manufacturing cost of LEDs is driving market growth. This decline is mainly caused by the decrease in the ASP of chips and components used in the production of LED devices. Low LED manufacturing costs decrease the initial installation costs of LEDs and fixtures. This accelerates the installation of new LEDs and luminaires. The decline in LED production costs is attributed to government subsidies for the purchase of semiconductor equipment. As a result, LED manufacturers are increasing their LED production capacity. Hence, decreasing production costs are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Lighting Market 2023-2027 : Segmentation

Application

General Lighting



Automotive Lighting



Backlighting

Type

LED Technology



Traditional Technology

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The general lighting segment will account for a significant major share of market growth during the forecast period. General lighting is widely used in applications such as homes, offices, factories, streets, stadiums, and theaters. Customers prefer LED lights, as their maintenance cost is low. Moreover, they last longer than traditional bulbs, consume less electricity, and are environmentally friendly. The use of connected lighting will further drive market growth during the forecast period.

Lighting Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our lighting market report covers the following areas:

Sustainability issues in the lighting industry are challenging market growth. The use of energy-saving and eco-friendly solutions such as compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) and LEDs helps reduce environmental impact. However, LEDs require rare earth elements such as phosphorus, which are in short supply. The rising demand for rare earth materials owing to the development of the lighting industry can increase prices and lead to supply chain disruptions. These factors will impede the growth of the global lighting market during the forecast period.

What's new? -

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial

Lighting Market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the lighting market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the lighting market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor offering

Bridgelux Inc. - The company offers lighting products and solutions such as V Series, HDE Series, Vero Series, Vero SE Series, Vesta Series, and Vesta SE Series.

The company offers lighting products and solutions such as V Series, HDE Series, Vero Series, Vero SE Series, Vesta Series, and Vesta SE Series. Dialight Plc - The company offers lighting products and solutions for industrial and hazardous LED fixtures.

The company offers lighting products and solutions for industrial and hazardous LED fixtures. Digital Lumens Inc. - The company offers lighting products and solutions such as LED Highbay Luminaire, LED Batten Luminaire, and LED Troffer Luminaire.

The company offers lighting products and solutions such as LED Highbay Luminaire, LED Batten Luminaire, and LED Troffer Luminaire. Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers lighting products and solutions such as Champ CPMV LED Hazardous Area Wallpack Light Fixtures and Crouse Hinds series LED products for non-hazardous industrial applications.

Lighting Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist lighting market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lighting market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lighting market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lighting market vendors

Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 46.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 5.73 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., ams OSRAM AG, Bridgelux Inc., Dialight Plc, Digital Lumens Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Ennostar Inc., General Electric Co., GrowRay Lighting Technologies, Havells India Ltd., Hubbell Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LSI Industries Inc., Lumileds Holding BV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Sharp Corp., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

