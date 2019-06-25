Lighting the Way to Better Cannabis, Violet Gro Works With Greener and Manx Farms in a Joint Effort to Develop Best Practices for Cannabusiness

ORLANDO, Fla., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Violet Gro Inc. is teaming up to continue exploring the optimal use of its lighting technology for growing cannabis indoors. Through a joint effort to develop best practices for producing pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, Violet Gro is working with Greener, an advanced analytics and energy management technology platform incubated out of the Harvard Innovation Lab, and Manx Farms, a grow collective based out of Los Angeles, California, dedicated to using best practices in every area of its cannabusiness.

Violet Gro

"We have a unique opportunity to solve a myriad of critical issues in the indoor agriculture space from energy savings to improved conditions for growing healthy, vibrant plants," said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Gro.

Violet Gro combines cutting-edge design with patented technology to produce agricultural lights that are highly energy efficient and have very low operating temperatures, lending themselves to substantial direct energy savings of up to 70 percent when compared against traditional lighting solutions.

"This collaboration will enable us to further refine our product design, concretely quantify the benefits of our grow lights, as well as document proven methods for creating the optimal grow environment for cannabis," said Kurt Kucera, president of Violet Gro.

Consistent with its commitment to reducing the total cost of ownership of lighting, Violet Gro will work with Manx and Greener to monitor key performance indicators related to both the energy-efficiency of its grow lights and the quality and quantity of product produced.

"Through the integration of smart sensors and machine learning algorithms, our insights will help growers to reduce energy consumption and increase product yield, thereby increasing their profitability and, simultaneously, reducing the negative environmental effects that are endemic to today's current growing techniques. By working with Violet Gro and Manx Farms, we will be able to study the effects of their LED grow lights in concert with other key variables in the grow system to optimize plant growth," said Zander Sebenius, co-founder of Greener.

Manx has assembled a team of master growers, seasoned with decades of experience in cultivating, by hand, exceptional top-shelf cannabis. Since its inception, Manx Farms has been committed to working with only people and organizations that are equally passionate about transforming the cannabis industry. To ensure that it meets all of its compliance requirements and is providing medical cannabis that surpasses existing and upcoming regulatory standards, Manx Farms has THC, CBD and biological tests independently conducted on all its products by Santa Cruz Laboratories.

"Doing it right is never easy, but we remain committed to organic marijuana master grown in highly quality-controlled environments," said Angelo Gallo, CEO of Manx Farms. "Through this endeavor with Violet Gro and their cutting-edge LED grow lights, and the team at Greener giving us sophisticated insights from the data we collect about our grow processes, we will be able to further our commitment to purity and quality in everything we do," added Gallo.

About Violet Gro

Violet Gro brings together patented technology with cutting-edge design to optimize plant growth in indoor grow environments. The right lighting plays a critical role in the ability to grow healthy, viable plants, but Violet Gro also believes in focusing on the system economics of growing. Our lighting designs create a more cost-effective, long-term solution to indoor agriculture by providing more light with less heat, which results in less energy costs. For more information, visit www.violetgro.com.

About Greener

Greener is an advanced technology platform that increases grower profitability through a combination of sensor data, advanced data analytics and deep expertise in the energy industry. Greener is currently being incubated at the Harvard Business School's Rock Accelerator and Harvard's Innovation Lab Venture Incubation Program. For more information, visit https://www.greener-tech.com/.

About Manx Farms

Manx Farms is a California collective comprised of master growers, legal professionals and medical doctors. Manx prides itself on consistent production of top-shelf, indoor-grown, hydroponic (traditional and hybrid), medicinal cannabis. Keeping it clean is their philosophy, and Manx Farms works diligently to utilize best practices in every area of its cannabusiness. For more information, visit www.manxfarms.org.

