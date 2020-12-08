Lighting Up the Community: UEI College Expands Electrician Technician Program in Response to Urgent Need

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly every element of American society is dependent upon reliable electrical service. A new study recently revealed a critical need to train and employ more than 250,000 skilled electrical workers to keep pace with energy demand over the next decade. The study, conducted by Klein Tools and the Accelerate Group, found that this demand is in response to the growing need to deploy millions of electric vehicle charging stations, infuse rapid acceleration of renewable energy development, and implement new building systems to meet clean energy standards. That is on top of the existing need for skilled electrical technicians as home and business construction continues to grow; the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an 8 percent growth for electricians through the year 2029, a rate much faster than average for all occupations.

UEI College

UEI College is working to meet this growing demand by expanding its Electrician Technician program at three additional campuses in California. Applications are now being accepted at the Huntington Park, Riverside and Sacramento campuses, with classes starting in January. The electrician technician program has been offered at the UEI College campuses in Chula Vista and West Covina since 2019.

"UEI College's electrician technician program is a timely answer to a critical need," said Robyn Burrell, Director of Curriculum and Academic Services. "The program gets committed students up to speed, following an industry-recognized, hands-on curriculum that focuses on the skills that matter most to employers. In as few as 10 months, students will develop the skills and get the tools needed to work effectively in the electrician field," Burrell said.

The Electrician Technician training program prepares students for an entry-level job in the residential, commercial, or industrial fields.

"At the completion of the program, students will be trained and confident, ready to tackle whatever challenges come their way," Burrell added.

The 40-week program is designed to provide students with the necessary training they'll need as quickly as possible with career-focused courses that are personalized, hands-on, and tailored to the skills that employers look for most.

The training in UEI College's electrical technician program teaches students the key techniques, problem-solving skills, and tools needed for the field. Students will receive practical, hands-on experience in lab environments and gain valuable experience through hands-on simulations featuring wiring simulation stations. Once enrolled in the electrician technician program, students will receive an Electrician Training Card, which allows them to work in the electrical field under supervision and per the Department of Apprenticeship Standards Regulations.

"At UEI College, it is our goal to ensure you feel prepared, confident, and comfortable in your new skill set once you complete the program. Our Career Services Department is ready to answer any questions you may have. We support you in your job search by providing you with additional services to include resume preparation, mock interviews, and continuous job assistance," said Joan Yourstone, Vice President of Career Services.

Some of the employment opportunities upon completion of the electrical technician program include electric utility companies, electrical material sales, electrical contractors, building maintenance, and electrical part houses.

And speaking of being hired, as UEI College expands the Electrician Technician program, the college is currently recruiting for additional instructors in California. Among the core requirements are: at least 36 months of related occupational experience, academic credentials, and must have an Electrician Journeyman License or equivalent or a C10 Contractor License.

"Teaching experience is not required if you are an expert in the field. We will train you," said Jackie Pineda, Manager of Talent Acquisition. "If you have the tenacity, passion, discipline and grit to help train and educate the next generation of electricians, then we want to talk to you. Come join our growing team!"

To learn more about these open positions, and the many benefits that UEI College offers, visit www.bepartofagreatteam.com

About UEI College

Founded in 1982, UEI College is an employee-owned, accredited institution that provides students with post-secondary career education programs in high-demand verticals such as healthcare, trades, business, and criminal justice. Each of the hands-on training programs offered are designed to provide students with the skills, knowledge, and training they need to be successful in their futures. Programs are tailored to meet the needs of students and focus on smaller classes to ensure each student can learn and get the attention they need. Students can train for entry-level careers and start building their future in as few as 10 months at campus locations throughout California. For more information visit www.uei.edu.

