Lighting Up Your Business: How LEDs Make for Great ROI, ASAP

Vixxo's facilities management solutions save money for clients in nearly every part of every store, and their sign and lighting experts are no exception. They manage the cost of attracting the attention of motorists passing by – and making drivers decide to come in. One of the tools used by those experts: replacing lights with LEDs.

To learn more about Vixxo, please visit www.vixxo.com or follow Vixxo on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Vixxo

Vixxo is a facilities management leader focused on providing a seamless, intuitive experience for a vast portfolio of brands, across the United States and Canada. Their solutions are designed to optimize clients' multisite portfolios by improving service delivery, reducing costs and providing strategic insights – all aimed at lowering total cost of ownership. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Vixxo maintains a national network of 150,000 service provider technicians and services over 80,000+ client locations in the restaurant, retail, convenience, and supermarket industries.

SOURCE Vixxo

Related Links

http://www.vixxo.com

