LightIntegra Technology appoints new board member

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LightIntegra Technology announced today that it has appointed Dr. Andrew Heaton, to its board of directors effective November 21, 2019. "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Heaton as new independent director to the LightIntegra board," said Bill Dubiel, president and CEO. "He adds tremendous value to our board from his lifetime experience working in Transfusion medicine and dealing with the effects caused by stored platelet product variability and its relationship to transfusion outcomes. He joins LightIntegra at an exciting time as we continue to drive our commercial efforts to create a new consistency of care approach to improve the utilization of one of life's most precious resource...platelets."

"Availability of a simple test for platelet activation testing represents and exciting development in an area of transfusion where I have done much past research, and which I could support on the board of LightIntegra," said Dr. Andrew Heaton.

About Dr. Andrew Heaton

Dr. Wm. Andrew Heaton provides external teaching and consulting services to Blood Centers/Universities in the Bay Area. Between 2009-15 he was system head of Transfusion Services at the Northwell Health System Hospitals. Previously he was the Chief Medical Officer for Novartis Diagnostics (Chiron Corporation) responsible for Clinical, Regulatory, and Scientific Affairs. Prior to Chiron, he had served as Chief Medical Officer of Vitalant (Blood Systems Inc). During his previous 14 years, he was head of the American Red Cross (ARC) Blood Service in Norfolk Virginia as well as being one of 5 inventors of Platelet Additive Solutions.

Dr. Heaton is a graduate of medicine at Trinity College, Dublin University, and completed pathology training at the University of Cape Town in South Africa.

About LightIntegra Technology, Inc.:

LightIntegra Technology is a privately funded medical diagnostics company that strives to minimize platelet refractoriness. As a routine test for platelet concentrates, ThromboLUX may identify which platelet units would be best suited for prophylaxis and which units are better suited for therapeutic use. This life saving technology is used to address a market need to provide a safe, quick and simple diagnostic test for microparticle detection, to assess platelet quality and the relationship to post transfusion functionality.

www.thrombolux.com, www.lightintegra.com

SOURCE LightIntegra Technology, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lightintegra.com

