LightInTheBox Announces Appointment of Director and Chairman of the Board

SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), an apparel e-commerce retailer that ships products to consumers worldwide, today announced the appointment of Mr. Zhi Yan as a director to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and to succeed Mr. Jian He as the chairman of the Board, effective August 26, 2024 (the "Appointment"). Following the Appointment, Mr. Jian He will remain as a director of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Zhi Yan has previously served as the Company's director from March 2016 to March 2023. He has extensive investment and corporate management experience in various industries , including commercial property, wholesale markets, finance, real estate, logistics, commerce and aviation. Mr. Yan is the founder, chief executive officer and chairman of the board of directors of Zall Smart Commerce Group Ltd. (HKSE Code: 2098). He is primarily responsible for the group's overall business and investment strategies and oversees the group's project planning, business and operation management. Mr. Yan is also a non-executive director and chairman of the board of directors of Wuhan Hanshang Group (SSE Code: 600774), as well as an independent director of DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU). Mr. Yan received a master's degree in business administration for senior executives from Wuhan University in February 2008 and an executive master's degree in business administration from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Management in 2013. In June 2018, Mr. Yan was awarded a Doctorate in Chinese History from Wuhan University.

Mr. Yan's daughter, Dr. Ge Yan, serves as a director of the Board. There are no transactions, currently contemplated or since the beginning of the last fiscal year in which Mr. Yan has an interest requiring disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is an apparel e-commerce retailer that ships products to consumers worldwide. With a focus on serving middle-aged and senior customers, LightInTheBox leverages its global supply chain and logistics networks, along with its in-house R&D and design capabilities, to offer a wide selection of comfortable, aesthetically pleasing and visually interesting apparel that brings fresh joy to customers. LightInTheBox operates its business through www.lightinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.sg and other websites as well as mobile applications, which are available in over 20 major languages and over 140 countries and regions. The Company is headquartered in Singapore, with additional offices in California, Shanghai and Beijing.

For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com .

