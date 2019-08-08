LightInTheBox Appoints New Independent Director

BEIJING, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a cross-border e-commerce company that delivers products directly from manufacturers to customers around the world, today announced the appointment of Dr. Hanhua Wang as an independent director, effective immediately. Dr. Wang joins the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors ("the Board"), taking over this role from Mr. Kai-Fu Lee, who has served as an independent director on the Board since 2013. Mr. Lee recently resigned from the Board due to personal reasons.

Dr. Wang is a veteran of the technology industry in China, bringing more than 20 years of corporate experience managing teams in various sectors of e-commerce, telecommunication, IoT and smart home solutions. Previously, he served as president of Amazon China between 2005 and 2012. During this appointment, he oversaw the operation and financial control of the company, including, among others, regularly reviewing accountant reports and discussing financial strategy and performance with other management teams. Prior to that, Dr. Wang was vice president of the Asia Pacific region at Motorola and general manager for its China Mobile business unit. He also served as an independent director on the board of Haier Electronics, a listed company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

After graduating from the East China Normal University with a bachelor's degree in Psychology and a master's degree in Education Psychology, Dr. Wang continued his studies in the United States and earned a PhD degree in Education Psychology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

"I'm excited to welcome Dr. Wang to the Board," commented Mr. Zhi Yan, Chairman of LightInTheBox. "Dr. Wang's extensive experience in e-commerce and business management will greatly benefit LightInTheBox, as we continue to optimize operations across all our e-commerce platforms. We also want to thank Mr. Lee for his contributions to the Company during his tenure."

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is a cross-border e-commerce company that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its platforms at www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.

For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com.

