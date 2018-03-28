LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

News provided by

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

Mar 28, 2018, 22:41 ET

BEIJING, March 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a global online retail company that delivers products directly to consumers around the world, today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. An electronic copy of the annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on LightInTheBox's investor relations website at http://ir.lightinthebox.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of LightInTheBox's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 free of charge upon request. Requests should be submitted to ir@lightinthebox.com.

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is a global online retail company that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 23 major languages and cover more than 80% of global Internet users.

For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com.

Investor Relations Contact 

Christensen 
Ms. Xiaoyan Su
Tel: +86 (10) 5900 3429
Email: ir@lightinthebox.com

OR

Christensen
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightinthebox-holding-co-ltd-files-2017-annual-report-on-form-20-f-300621488.html

SOURCE LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

