LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, December 10 2019

News provided by

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

Dec 09, 2019, 06:00 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a cross-border e-commerce company that delivers products directly from manufacturers to customers around the world, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 before the open of U.S. markets on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

LightInTheBox's management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on December 10, 2019 (9:00 p.m. Beijing Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

US Toll Free:

+1-866-519-4004

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-906-601

Mainland China:

400-620-8038

International:

+65-6713-5090

Passcode:

8998868

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through December 17, 2019. The dial-in details are:

US:

+1-646-254-3697

Hong Kong:

+852-3051-2780

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

Passcode:

8998868

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.lightinthebox.com.

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is a cross-border e-commerce company that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its platforms at www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.

For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Christensen
Ms. Xiaoyan Su
Tel: +86 (10) 5900 3429
Email: ir@lightinthebox.com

OR

Christensen
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

SOURCE LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.lightinthebox.com

You just read:

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, December 10 2019

News provided by

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

Dec 09, 2019, 06:00 ET