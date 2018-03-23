LightInTheBox Reports 9.4% Revenue Growth for Full Year 2017

Full Year 2017 Highlights

Net revenues increased 9.4% year-over-year to $319.9 million

Net revenues from product sales increased 12.2% year-over-year

Product sales in the apparel category increased 11.1% year-over-year

Sales made through mobile devices increased 22.1% year-over-year. Sales made through the Company's mobile app increased 73.6% year-over-year

General and Administrative expenses as a percentage of total net revenues decreased to 9.3% from 11.8% in 2016

Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total net revenues dropped to 5.4% from 5.8% in 2016

Revenues from South America and Russia increased 51.2% and 21.1% year-over-year, respectively

Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Net revenues increased 9.4% year-over-year to $319.9 million from $292.5 million in 2016. Net revenues from product sales were $294.0 million, compared with $262.1 million in 2016. Net revenues from service and others were $25.9 million, compared with $30.4 million in 2016. As a percentage of net revenues, service and others accounted for 8.1% in 2017.

Total orders of product sales were 6.7 million for the full year of 2017, compared with 6.6 million in 2016. Total number of product sales customers was 4.9 million for the full year of 2017, flat with 2016.

Product sales in the apparel category were $99.2 million for the full year of 2017, compared with $89.3 million in 2016. As a percentage of product sales, apparel revenues accounted for 33.7% for the full year of 2017, compared with 34.1% in 2016. Product sales from other general merchandise were $194.8 million for the full year of 2017.

Product sales from Europe were $153.7 million for the full year of 2017, compared with $145.2 million in 2016, representing 52.3% of total product sales for the full year of 2017. Product sales from North America were $73.3 million, compared with $77.8 million in 2016, representing 24.9% of total product sales for the full year of 2017, while product sales from other countries were $67.0 million, representing 22.8% of total product sales for the full year of 2017.

Total cost of revenues was $214.3 million in the full year of 2017, compared with $188.9 million in 2016. Cost for product sales was $189.9 million in the full year of 2017, compared with $160.6 million in 2016. Cost for service and others was $24.4 million in the full year of 2017, compared with $28.3 million in 2016.

Gross profit for the full year of 2017 was $105.6 million, compared with $103.6 million in 2016. Gross margin was 33.0% in the full year of 2017, compared with 35.4% in 2016.

Total operating expenses in the full year of 2017 were $115.8 million, compared with $112.6 million in 2016.

Fulfillment expenses in the full year of 2017 were $17.3 million , compared with $17.1 million in 2016. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses were 5.4% for the full year of 2017, compared to 5.8% in 2016.

Selling and marketing expenses in the full year of 2017 were $68.9 million , compared with $61.1 million in 2016. As a percentage of total net revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 21.5% for the full year of 2017, compared to 20.9% in 2016.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses in the full year of 2017 were $29.6 million , compared with $34.5 million in 2016. As a percentage of total net revenues, G&A expenses were 9.3% for the full year of 2017, compared with 11.8% in 2016. G&A expenses in the full year of 2017 included $10.4 million in technology investments, compared with $12.8 million in 2016.

Loss from operations was $10.2 million in the full year of 2017, compared with a loss from operations of $9.1 million in 2016.

Net loss was $9.5 million in the full year of 2017, compared with a net loss of $8.7 million in 2016.

Net loss per American Depository Share ("ADS") was $0.14 in the full year of 2017, flat with 2016. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Net revenues decreased 3.7% year-over-year to $91.6 million from $95.2 million in the same quarter of 2016. Net revenues from product sales were $83.1 million, compared with $84.7 million in the same quarter of 2016. Net revenues from service and others were $8.5 million, compared with $10.5 million in the same quarter of 2016. As a percentage of net revenues, service and others accounted for 9.2% during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Total orders of product sales were 1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with 2.2 million in the same quarter of 2016. Total number of product sales customers was 1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in the same quarter of 2016.

Product sales in the apparel category were $25.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with $24.1 million in the same quarter of 2016. As a percentage of product sales, apparel revenues accounted for 30.4% for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with 28.5% in the same quarter of 2016. Product sales from other general merchandise were $57.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Product sales from Europe were $44.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with $47.0 million in the same quarter of 2016, representing 53.5% of total product sales for the fourth quarter of 2017. Product sales from North America were $19.0 million, compared with $22.7 million in the same quarter of 2016, representing 22.9% of total product sales for the fourth quarter of 2017, while product sales from other countries were $19.6 million, representing 23.6% of total product sales for the same quarter.

Total cost of revenues was $64.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with $63.4 million in the same period of 2016. Cost for product sales was $56.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with $53.6 million in the same period of 2016. Cost for service and others was $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with $9.8 million in the same period of 2016.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $27.2 million, compared with $31.8 million in the same period of 2016. Gross margin was 29.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with 33.4% in the same quarter of 2016.

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2017 were $30.8 million, compared with $34.2 million in the same quarter of 2016.

Fulfillment expenses in the fourth quarter of 2017 were $5.0 million , compared with $4.6 million in the same quarter of 2016. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses were 5.5% for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to 4.8% in the same quarter of 2016 and 5.4% in the third quarter of 2017.

Selling and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2017 were $17.8 million , compared with $19.5 million in the same quarter of 2016. As a percentage of total net revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 19.4% for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to 20.5% in the same quarter of 2016 and 23.1% in the third quarter of 2017.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses in the fourth quarter of 2017 were $8.0 million , compared with $10.1 million in the same quarter of 2016. As a percentage of total net revenues, G&A expenses were 8.7% for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with 10.6% in the same quarter of 2016 and 8.6% in the third quarter of 2017. G&A expenses in the fourth quarter of 2017 included $2.7 million in technology investments, compared with $3.1 million in the same quarter of 2016.

Loss from operations was $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with a loss from operations of $2.4 million in the same quarter of 2016.

Net loss was $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with a net loss of $2.4 million in the same quarter of 2016.

Net loss per ADS was $0.05 in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with net loss per ADS of $0.04 in the same quarter of 2016. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in computing loss per ADS was 68,565,927.

As of December 31, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $70.0 million, compared with $71.1 million as of September 30, 2017.

Share Repurchase Program Extension

On June 15, 2017, the Company announced the extension of its existing share repurchase program for an additional twelve month period from June 15, 2017 through June 14, 2018 to continue to repurchase up to the remaining balance of the $10 million of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). As of December 31, 2017, the Company had repurchased a total of $3.9 million of its ADSs.

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is a global online retail company that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 23 major languages and cover more than 80% of global Internet users.

For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Christensen

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Tel: +86 (10) 5900 3429

Email: ir@lightinthebox.com

OR

Christensen

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about LightInTheBox's beliefs and expectations, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as LightInTheBox's strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements. LightInTheBox may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to fourth parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: LightInTheBox's goals and strategies; LightInTheBox's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the global online retail market; LightInTheBox's ability to attract customers and further enhance customer experience and product offerings; LightInTheBox's ability to strengthen its supply chain efficiency and optimize its logistics network; LightInTheBox's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products; competition; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in LightInTheBox's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and LightInTheBox does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. dollar in thousands)













As of December 31,

As of December 31,



2016

2017 ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

89,517

68,441 Restricted cash

1,559

1,573 Accounts receivable

2,401

3,433 Inventories, net

10,587

11,841 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

9,674

15,696 Total current assets

113,738

100,984 Property and equipment, net

1,071

920 Acquired intangible assets, net

215

210 Goodwill

690

690 Long-term rental deposit

638

671 Long-term investment

1,849

5,262 TOTAL ASSETS

118,201

108,737









LIABILITIES







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable

22,523

22,430 Advance from customers

8,758

10,110 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

21,084

20,727 Total current liabilities

52,365

53,267 TOTAL LIABILITIES

52,365

53,267









EQUITY







Ordinary shares

10

11 Treasury shares, at cost

(20,806)

(23,907) Additional paid-in capital

236,949

238,851 Accumulated deficit

(149,738)

(159,286) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(579)

(199) TOTAL EQUITY

65,836

55,470 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

118,201

108,737

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. dollar in thousands, except share data and per share data)





















Three-month Period Ended

Twelve-month Period Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, 2016

2017 2016

2017 Net revenues















Product sales

84,749

83,140

262,083

293,951 Services and others

10,431

8,471

30,404

25,930 Total net revenues

95,180

91,611

292,487

319,881 Cost of revenues















Product sales

(53,566)

(56,665)

(160,566)

(189,816) Services and others

(9,795)

(7,775)

(28,371)

(24,445) Total Cost of revenues

(63,361)

(64,440)

(188,937)

(214,261) Gross profit

31,819

27,171

103,550

105,620 Operating expenses















Fulfillment

(4,586)

(5,028)

(17,052)

(17,291) Selling and marketing

(19,526)

(17,756)

(61,090)

(68,891) General and administrative

(10,073)

(7,978)

(34,492)

(29,605) Total operating expenses

(34,185)

(30,762)

(112,634)

(115,787) Loss from operations

(2,366)

(3,591)

(9,084)

(10,167) Exchange loss on offshore bank accounts

(190)

(46)

(120)

(89) Interest income

112

70

518

581 Loss before income taxes

(2,444)

(3,567)

(8,686)

(9,675) Income taxes expenses

(12)

(51)

(54)

(81) Gain from equity method investments

38

79

17

208 Net loss

(2,418)

(3,539)

(8,723)

(9,548)

















Weighted average numbers of shares used in calculating

loss per ordinary share















--Basic

137,888,454

137,131,854

127,180,801

137,641,562 --Diluted

137,888,454

137,131,854

127,180,801

137,641,562

















Net loss per ordinary share















--Basic

(0.02)

(0.03)

(0.07)

(0.07) --Diluted

(0.02)

(0.03)

(0.07)

(0.07)

















Net loss per ADS (2 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)















--Basic

(0.04)

(0.05)

(0.14)

(0.14) --Diluted

(0.04)

(0.05)

(0.14)

(0.14)

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. dollar in thousands)





















Three-month Period Ended

Twelve-month Period Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, 2016 2017

2016 2017 Net loss

(2,418)

(3,539)

(8,723)

(9,548) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in

operating activities















Depreciation and amortization

255

170

1,395

769 Share-based compensation

495

411

2,317

1,865 Inventory write-down

474

458

3,286

2,065 Exchange loss on offshore bank accounts

190

46

120

89 Gain from equity method investments

(38)

(79)

(17)

(208) Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Accounts receivable

139

(1,143)

(1,707)

(973) Inventories

(2,159)

(945)

(2,642)

(3,293) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(2,094)

(329)

(4,659)

(5,985) Accounts payable

8,681

7,501

(6,813)

(108) Advance from customers

(1,960)

(2,570)

476

1,345 Accrued expense and other current liabilities

1,450

1,140

1,635

(837) Long-term rental deposit

1

12

(2)

(12) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

3,016

1,133

(15,334)

(14,831) Cash flows from investing activities















Purchase of property and equipment

(95)

(238)

(334)

(556) (Increase)decrease in restricted cash

(479)

(136)

47

(15) Payment for long term investment

-

-

-

(2,950) Net cash used in investing activities

(574)

(374)

(287)

(3,521) Cash flows from financing activities















Issuance of ordinary shares

-

-

76,499

- Cash proceeds from exercise of option

-

14

22

37 Payment of private placement offering expenses

(153)

-

(1,076)

- Repurchase of ordinary shares

(462)

(2,070)

(810)

(3,101) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(615)

(2,056)

74,635

(3,064) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents

(378)

108

(398)

340 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

88,068

69,630

30,901

89,517 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

89,517

68,441

89,517

68,441

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightinthebox-reports-94-revenue-growth-for-full-year-2017-300618707.html

SOURCE LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

