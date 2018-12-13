LightInTheBox Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a global online retail company that delivers products directly to consumers around the world, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2018.

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Net revenues decreased 42.3% year-over-year to $44.5 million from $77.1 million in the same quarter of 2017. Net revenues from product sales were $42.9 million, compared with $72.4 million in the same quarter of 2017. Net revenues from service and others were $1.6 million, compared with $4.7 million in the same quarter of 2017. As a percentage of net revenues, service and others accounted for 3.6% during the third quarter of 2018.

Total orders of product sales were 0.8 million during the third quarter of 2018, compared with 1.7 million in the same quarter of 2017. Total number of customers for product sales was 0.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared with 1.3 million in the same quarter of 2017.

Product sales in the apparel category were $14.4 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared with $25.7 million in the same quarter of 2017. As a percentage of product sales, apparel revenues accounted for 33.6% for the third quarter of 2018, compared with 35.5% in the same quarter of 2017. Product sales from other general merchandise were $28.5 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Product sales in Europe were $21.2 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared with $38.4 million in the same quarter of 2017, representing 49.4% of total product sales for the third quarter of 2018. Product sales in North America were $10.9 million, compared with $17.7 million in the same quarter of 2017, representing 25.4% of total product sales for the third quarter of 2018. Product sales in Gulf Cooperation Council ("GCC") countries were $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared with $0.3 million in the same quarter of 2017, representing 6.1% of total product sales for the third quarter of 2018, while product sales in other countries were $8.2 million, representing 19.1% of total product sales for the same quarter.

Total cost of revenues was $37.8 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared with $50.5 million in the same period of 2017. Cost for product sales was $36.4 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared with $46.0 million in the same period of 2017. Cost for service and others was $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared with $4.5 million in the same period of 2017.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2018 was $6.7 million, compared with $26.6 million in the same period of 2017. Gross margin was 15.1% in the third quarter of 2018, compared with 34.5% in the same quarter of 2017.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2018 were $24.8 million, compared with $28.6 million in the same quarter of 2017.

Fulfillment expenses in the third quarter of 2018 were $3.4 million , compared with $4.2 million in the same quarter of 2017. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses were 7.6% for the third quarter of 2018, compared to 5.4% in the same quarter of 2017 and 6.7% in the second quarter of 2018.

in the third quarter of 2018 were , compared with in the same quarter of 2017. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses were 7.6% for the third quarter of 2018, compared to 5.4% in the same quarter of 2017 and 6.7% in the second quarter of 2018. Selling and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2018 were $11.3 million , compared with $17.8 million in the same quarter of 2017. As a percentage of total net revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 25.4% for the third quarter of 2018, compared to 23.1% in the same quarter of 2017 and 20.4% in the second quarter of 2018.

in the third quarter of 2018 were , compared with in the same quarter of 2017. As a percentage of total net revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 25.4% for the third quarter of 2018, compared to 23.1% in the same quarter of 2017 and 20.4% in the second quarter of 2018. General and administrative (G&A) expenses in the third quarter of 2018 were $10.1 million , compared with $6.6 million in the same quarter of 2017. As a percentage of total net revenues, G&A expenses were 22.7% for the third quarter of 2018, compared with 8.6% in the same quarter of 2017 and 15.7% in the second quarter of 2018. G&A expenses in the third quarter of 2018 included $2.5 million in technology investments, compared with $2.5 million in the same quarter of 2017.

Loss from operations was $18.1 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared with a loss from operations of $2.0 million in the same quarter of 2017.

Net loss was $17.8 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared with a net loss of $1.8 million in the same quarter of 2017.

Net loss per American Depository Share ("ADS") was $0.27 in the third quarter of 2018, compared with net loss per ADS of $0.03 in the same quarter of 2017. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

For the third quarter of 2018, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in computing the loss per ADS was 66,639,467.

As of September 30, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $38.3 million, compared with $41.7 million as of June 30, 2018.

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is a global online retail company that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 23 major languages and cover more than 80% of global Internet users.

For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Christensen

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Tel: +86 (10) 5900 3429

Email: ir@lightinthebox.com

OR

Christensen

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about LightInTheBox's beliefs and expectations, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as LightInTheBox's strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements. LightInTheBox may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: LightInTheBox's goals and strategies; LightInTheBox's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the global online retail market; LightInTheBox's ability to attract customers and further enhance customer experience and product offerings; LightInTheBox's ability to strengthen its supply chain efficiency and optimize its logistics network; LightInTheBox's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products; competition; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in LightInTheBox's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and LightInTheBox does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. dollar in thousands)













As of December 31,

As of September 30,



2017

2018 ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

68,441

37,506 Restricted cash

1,573

825 Accounts receivable

3,433

1,557 Inventories, net

11,841

5,267 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

15,696

9,843 Total current assets

100,984

54,998 Property and equipment, net

920

780 Acquired intangible assets, net

210

210 Goodwill

690

690 Long-term rental deposit

671

662 Long-term investment

5,262

5,171 TOTAL ASSETS

108,737

62,511









LIABILITIES







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable

22,430

14,907 Advance from customers

10,110

10,186 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

20,727

19,299 Total current liabilities

53,267

44,392 TOTAL LIABILITIES

53,267

44,392









EQUITY







Ordinary shares

11

11 Treasury shares, at cost

(23,907)

(27,261) Additional paid-in capital

238,851

240,415 Accumulated deficit

(159,286)

(194,491) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(199)

(555) TOTAL EQUITY

55,470

18,119 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

108,737

62,511











LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. dollar in thousands, except share data and per share data)













Three-month Period Ended



September 30,

September 30, 2017

2018 Net revenues







Product sales

72,383

42,910 Services and others

4,694

1,593 Total net revenues

77,077

44,503 Cost of revenues







Product sales

(45,946)

(36,336) Services and others

(4,513)

(1,442) Total cost of revenues

(50,459)

(37,778) Gross profit

26,618

6,725 Operating expenses







Fulfillment

(4,168)

(3,400) Selling and marketing

(17,839)

(11,316) General and administrative

(6,613)

(10,087) Total operating expenses

(28,620)

(24,803) Loss from operations

(2,002)

(18,078) Exchange (loss) gain on offshore bank accounts

(9)

20 Interest income

176

205 Loss before income taxes

(1,835)

(17,853) Income taxes expenses

(9)

(3) Gain from equity method investments

35

46 Net loss

(1,809)

(17,810)









Weighted average numbers of shares used in calculating loss per

ordinary share







--Basic

137,634,221

133,278,934 --Diluted

137,634,221

133,278,934









Net loss per ordinary share







--Basic

(0.01)

(0.13) --Diluted

(0.01)

(0.13)









Net loss per ADS (2 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)







--Basic

(0.03)

(0.27) --Diluted

(0.03)

(0.27)











LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. dollar in thousands)













Three-month Period Ended



September 30,

September 30, 2017 2018 Net loss

(1,809)

(17,810) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities







Depreciation and amortization

174

133 Share-based compensation

441

532 Bad debt expense

-

533 Inventory write-down

701

666 Exchange loss (gain) on offshore bank accounts

9

(20) Gain from equity method investments

(35)

(46) Changes in operating assets and liabilities







Accounts receivable

(187)

718 Inventories

(2,314)

5,940 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(2,247)

4,123 Accounts payable

(2,284)

2,402 Advance from customers

(83)

173 Accrued expense and other current liabilities

(785)

(480) Long-term rental deposit

(15)

(3) Net cash used in operating activities

(8,434)

(3,139) Cash flows from investing activities







Purchase of property and equipment

(67)

(16) Net cash used in investing activities[1]

(67)

(16) Cash flows from financing activities







Repurchase of ordinary shares

(451)

- Net cash used in financing activities

(451)

- Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

102

(177) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning of period

79,917

41,663 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of period

71,067

38,331









Supplemental Cash Flow Data







Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to consolidated statements of

cash flows:







Cash and cash equivalents as presented in consolidated balance sheets

69,630

37,506 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents as presented in

consolidated balance sheets

1,437

825 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as presented in consolidated

statements of cash flows

71,067

38,331





























[1] Note: As a result of new accounting standard adopted on January 1, 2018, the consolidated statements of cash

flows were retrospectively adjusted to include restricted cash in cash and cash equivalents when reconciling the

beginning-of-period and end-of-period total amounts shown on the statement of cash flows. The impact of the

retrospective reclassification on cash flows of investing activities for the three-months ended Sep 30, 2017 was a

decrease of $41 thousand. The impact of cash flows of investing activities for the three-months ended Sep 30, 2018

was a decrease of $51 thousand.

SOURCE LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.lightinthebox.com

