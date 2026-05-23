LightInTheBox to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting

SINGAPORE, May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a global consumer lifestyle company, today announced that the Company is providing an audio teleconference for participants who wish to virtually attend its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "EGM"), scheduled to take place at 4 Pandan Crescent #03-03, Singapore, 128475, on May 25, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Singapore time. The teleconference dial-in details, the EGM agenda and the rules and procedures for the conduct of the EGM are set forth below.

Extraordinary General Meeting Teleconference Details

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. Singapore Time

Dial-in Numbers:

United States: +1 646-254-3594

Singapore: +65 6818-5374

Mainland China: 400-810-5222

Hong Kong, China: +852 3005-1328

Passcode: 046532038876

Agenda

Date: May 25, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. (Singapore Time)

Place: 4 Pandan Crescent #03-03, Singapore, 128475

I. Call the Meeting to Order

A. Introduction

B. Instructions on Rules of Conduct and Procedures

C. Proof of Notice of Meeting

D. Proxies; Existence of Quorum

II. Proposals

Discussion of the Proposals

AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION THAT the re-election of Mr. Zhi Yan as a director of the Company until his term of office due on March 31, 2028 is approved.

AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION THAT the re-election of Mr. Jian He as a director of the Company until his term of office due on March 31, 2028 is approved.

AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION THAT the re-election of Mr. Zhiping Qi as a director of the Company until his term of office due on March 31, 2028 is approved.

AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION THAT the re-election of Mr. Zhentao Wang as a director of the Company until his term of office due on March 31, 2028 is approved.

AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION THAT the re-election of Mr. Xiongping Yu as a director of the Company until his term of office due on March 31, 2028 is approved.

AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION THAT the re-election of Mr. Meng Lian as a director of the Company until his term of office due on March 31, 2028 is approved.

AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION THAT the re-election of Ms. Ge Yan as a director of the Company until her term of office due on March 31, 2028 is approved.

AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION THAT the re-election of Mr. Wei Yu as a director of the Company until his term of office due on March 31, 2028 is approved.

AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION THAT the re-election of Dr. Hanhua Wang as a director of the Company until his term of office due on March 31, 2028 is approved.

AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION THAT the re-election of Dr. Peng Wu as a director of the Company until his term of office due on March 31, 2028 is approved.

AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION THAT the re-election of Dr. Lei Deng as a director of the Company until his term of office due on March 31, 2028 is approved.

AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION THAT any one of the directors of the Company (the "Directors", each a "Director") to be authorised to take any and every action that might be necessary to effect the foregoing Proposals as such Director, in his or her absolute discretion, thinks fit.

III. Voting

A. Opening of Polls

B. Voting on Proposals

C. Closing of Polls

IV. Results of Voting

V. Closure of Meeting

Rules and Procedures for the Conduct of Extraordinary General Meeting

We would like to welcome you to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company"). In fairness to all shareholders in attendance and in the interest of an orderly meeting, we require that you honor the following rules of conduct:

All shareholders and proxy holders must register at the reception desk before entering the room for the meeting. This meeting will be video recorded by the Company for purposes of maintaining an accurate record of the proceedings, including attendance, proxies, ballots, the poll and the voting results. Any other audio or video recording of the meeting is prohibited. Because this is a meeting of our shareholders, you need to have the Company's ordinary shares or the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") as of the close of business on the record date in order to vote. The ADSs holders were required to instruct The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary of the Company's ADS program (the "Depositary") to vote on their behalf by completing and signing the Voting Card for ADSs holders. The ADSs holders are not eligible to vote during this extraordinary general meeting. If you have voted your shares or instructed the Depositary to vote on your behalf prior to the relevant dates set out in the voting instruction, your vote has been received by the Company and you are not eligible to vote those ADSs during the meeting. If you hold the Company's ordinary shares directly (not through ADSs) and you wish to revoke or change your vote, you are able to do this during the meeting. Attendance at this extraordinary general meeting will not, by itself, revoke a proxy. We will strictly follow the Agenda as we conduct the meeting. No questions will be taken during the meeting. If there are any matters of individual concern to a shareholder and not of general concern to all shareholders, such matters may be raised separately after the meeting by contacting our Investor Relations Department. In the event of any technical difficulty affecting the meeting generally, the meeting may be paused as necessary to address the issue. Individual technical difficulties will not delay or invalidate the meeting so long as quorum is present and the meeting can otherwise proceed in an orderly manner.

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2007, LightInTheBox is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce company dedicated to delivering a joyful lifestyle to consumers worldwide. Leveraging AI-driven market insights and agile supply chain systems, it aims to capture consumer preferences and sentiment to offer differentiated products, driving consumer engagement through deep emotional resonance. LightInTheBox also adopts a brand matrix strategy by launching its own apparel brands such as Ador to further strengthen its position as a consumer lifestyle company. Additionally, LightInTheBox offers a comprehensive suite of services to e-commerce companies, including advertising, supply chain management, payment processing, order fulfillment, and shipping and delivery solutions.

For more information, please visit https://ir.ador.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about LightInTheBox's beliefs and expectations, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as LightInTheBox's strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements.

LightInTheBox may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: LightInTheBox's goals and strategies; LightInTheBox's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the global online retail market; LightInTheBox's ability to attract customers and further enhance customer experience and product offerings; LightInTheBox's ability to strengthen its supply chain efficiency and optimize its logistics network; LightInTheBox's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products; competition; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; changes in tariffs and trade policies; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in LightInTheBox's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and LightInTheBox does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Investor Relations

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Serena Huang

Octans Capital Group

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.