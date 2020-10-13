Lightlife® Announced as Official Plant-Based Food Partner of Bowlero Corp and the 2020 PBA Tour

Bowlero Corp owns and operates more than 300 bowling entertainment centers across North America, serving over 28 million guests annually. Bowlero centers combine exceptional service, incredible value, first-class amusements, and the classic fun of bowling all for an unforgettable entertainment experience.

"We're excited to partner with the PBA and add to the Bowlero experience by offering a delicious plant-based burger that's made with simple, recognizable ingredients," said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods.

As an official partner, the Lightlife Plant-Based Burger is now available at over 100 Bowlero and Bowlmor Lanes centers across the country.

"After reviewing the brands available to us in the plant-based burger space, we made the easy decision to choose the Lightlife Burger because it delivers great taste and is made with simple, recognizable ingredients," said Steve Bartek, Vice President of Food and Beverage at Bowlero Corp. "Consumers want more plant-based food options when dining at Bowlero and we're able to deliver from our partnership with Lightlife."

Lightlife will also serve as an Official Sponsor of the 2020 PBA Tour Fall Swing that kicked off in September with the PBA League Elias Cup and the Storm PBA World Series of Bowling XI animal pattern events on FS1. The PBA returns to Fox Broadcast Channel with the grand finale event, The PBA Playoffs.

"The PBA is thrilled to be back on the lanes to complete our 2020 season with support from our partners at Lightlife," said Colie Edison, Chief Executive Officer of the PBA and Chief Customer Officer of Bowlero Corp. "The partnership with Lightlife will not only add to the delightful guest experience at our Bowlero Corp centers but will contribute to the growth and expansion of the PBA Tour as well."

The PBA Playoffs began last weekend and continue this Saturday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. ET on FOX with the world's number one bowler Jason Belmonte and the tournament's defending champion Kris Prather heading to the lanes. The bracket style, single-elimination competition features the Tour's top players battling head to head for a $100,000 grand prize.

The competition's remaining Round of 24 and 16 matches will air on FS1 Sunday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. ET and Sunday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET respectively. The PBA Playoffs will conclude with the Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Championship Match airing Sunday, Nov. 8 beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Viewers can also live stream the PBA on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or at FOXSports.com. Select highlights will be available on @FOXSports social handles across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. International fans can watch live on FloBowling.com.

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp serves over 28 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp, please visit BowleroCorp.com.

About the PBA

The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) is the world's preeminent organization dedicated to the sport of bowling and its professional competition, with thousands of members and millions of fans throughout the world. The PBA plays host to bowling's biggest tournaments from the Go Bowling! PBA Tour, PBA Regional Tour, and PBA50 Tour. In 2019, the PBA was acquired by Bowlero Corporation, the world's largest owner and operator of bowling entertainment centers with more than 300 locations throughout North America. For more information, please visit PBA.com.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® ("Lightlife") and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ ("Field Roast"). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

