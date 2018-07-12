LIGHTMED Corporation Founder and Executive Chairman Gary Lee Reassumes CEO Role

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LIGHTMED Corporation, a global medical technology company, announced the reappointment of Founder and Executive Chairman Gary Lee as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Shlomo Alkalay has accomplished his CEO assignment and will return to his original consultant position where he will continue to advise LIGHTMED as needed. In addition, Jennifer Lee, Director of Business Development is appointed General Manager of Americas, effective immediately.

Gary Lee, Founder and CEO of LIGHTMED Corporation

"I am proud to say that during my 1.5 years as CEO of LIGHTMED, the company has successfully accomplished implementation of our turn-around plan. LIGHTMED is now much better equipped with best-of-breed automated processes, controls and KPIs to face future global challenges and meaningful growth," said Alkalay. "I've completed what I set out to do and feel confident the company is not only in great shape, but I'm leaving it in the strongest hands under the original leadership of the company founder, Gary Lee."

"Shlomo has shown exceptional leadership and has strategically guided LIGHTMED to a better position," said Lee. "Speaking on behalf of the entire board, we very much appreciate Shlomo's service to LIGHTMED and he will be missed. Shlomo joined as CEO just at the right time when I needed to focus my efforts on our venture capital strategy. Now that the company is healthier and running smoothly, I'm looking forward to taking LIGHTMED to the next level of expanded product innovation and growth. Furthermore, I'm excited that our Director of Business Development, Jennifer Lee, has assumed her new role in managing the USA, Latin America and Canada. Jennifer is an excellent leader and communicator who has shown remarkable capabilities in building new and existing business relationships. I look forward to seeing her grow our western market in 2019."

Gary Lee has a B.S. Degree in Mechanical Engineering from National Cheng Kung University and a double M.S. Degree in Mechanical & Electrical Engineering from North Carolina State University.

Jennifer Lee has a B.S. Degree in BioMedical Engineering from University of California, Irvine, and a Masters in Business Administration of General Management from Nanyang Technology University in Singapore.

About LIGHTMED Corporation:

LIGHTMED is a medical device and technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing a full spectrum of innovative laser and diagnostic systems for the ophthalmic, dental and dermatology markets. LIGHTMED has been in business since 1997 with its own R&D and manufacturing facility. All of LIGHTMED's products are backed by an industry leading warranty and are guaranteed with proactive routine inspections through its sales and service centers located worldwide.

