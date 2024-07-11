Lightning-Fast Safety with the Next Generation of YellowGate Safety Gate

ANDREWS, S.C., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ErectaStep, a leading manufacturer of industrial safety solutions, is proud to announce the next generation of YellowGate Safety Gate , designed to revolutionize safety with its unparalleled installation speed. This innovative safety gate is pre-assembled and can be installed in minutes.

YellowGate covers standard industrial openings between 24" and 36" [61cm—92cm] and can be easily adjusted in the field using just a wrench. The process is simple: measure the opening, slide the gate to the desired width, tighten the adjustment bolts, and you're done. This flexibility not only simplifies installation but also saves time and money, making it ideal for large facilities.

Manufactured in the USA from heavy-gauge aluminum, YellowGate is built for durability and is compliant with OSHA regulations. Its pre-assembled design eliminates the need for field cutting, drilling, or special tools, making the installation process swift and straightforward. With our next-generation safety gate in stock and ready to ship, you can instantly enhance your facility's safety.

YellowGate is more than just a safety gate; it's a comprehensive safety and efficiency solution designed to meet the rigorous demands of industrial facilities. Its swift installation, extensive adjustability, and dedication to quality and sustainability make YellowGate the best choice for securing industrial passageways.

For more information about the next-generation YellowGate, please visit yellowgate.com.

ErectaStep , YellowGate , and RollaStep (SixAxis Companies) are the world leaders in metal stairs, work platforms, and fall protection. Advanced manufacturing, coupled with patented design and innovative engineering, has enabled ErectaStep, YellowGate, and RollaStep to become the preferred supplier for all categories of metal stairs and stair kits for a wide variety of industrial, commercial, and public sector markets.

SOURCE SixAxis LLC