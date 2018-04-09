Lightning Protection Inspection Program Expands Services to Meet Industry Needs for Quality Control and Service

"LPI-IP is the only third-party certifying organization that verifies lightning protection system completeness, proper materials and methods, code compliance, and notification for future assessments; including needed repairs or maintenance," said Tim Harger, LPI-IP program manager. "Ensuring lightning protection compliance to national safety standards and project specifications is an essential part of quality control for construction managers, property owners and building occupants—reasons why LPI-IP's services are increasingly in demand in the marketplace," explained Harger.

To accommodate construction market and consumer needs, the program now offers four service options: Master Installation Certificate Inspection, Extended Master Installation Certificate Inspection, Reconditioned Master Installation Certificate Inspection and Limited Scope Inspection. All options provide cost-effective inspection services to ensure LPS compliance with national safety standards.

"Knowing where to turn for up-to-date and accurate information about lightning protection can be difficult," said Bud VanSickle, executive director of the Lightning Protection Institute (LPI). "By incorporating checkpoints, reviews and inspections, the LPI-IP certification program is ensuring safety and peace of mind to building owners throughout the U.S."

The construction market appears to be increasingly relying on LPI-IP for lightning protection inspection services—the program has seen a 300% growth rate since its beginnings in 2011 and a 44% increase in users in 2017.

Key features of the LPI-IP Inspection Program include:

A three-year expiration date which complements the NFPA 780 three-year code review cycle and process to keep pace with technology.

Services applicable for a wide-range of inspection needs; including commercial, industrial, military, medical, educational and residential projects.

LPI-IP inspections are accepted in MasterSpec as a quality control inspection option for lightning protection systems.

Design review by a professional engineer, documentation of concealed components and verification of grounding and NRTL* field inspection of rooftop lightning protection.

Users are offered the option of Standard specific inspections (LPI175, NFPA 780 and/or UL96A), and extended certification covering Military specifications to accommodate market needs and a wider range of projects.

For safety and quality assurance, LPI-IP provides certification for lightning protection which complies with U.S. nationally-recognized safety standards, only.

For more information about the LPI-IP Program, visit www.lpi-ip.com or view this infographic for highlights of the LPI-IP services.

For additional information about lightning protection and lightning safety, visit the Lightning Protection Institute website at http://www.lightning.org

*Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory

