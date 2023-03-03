Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Global Market Report 2023: Innovative LPT Crucial to Combat Petrochemical Tank Fires

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) estimated at US$891.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$874.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Unconventional segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $171 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$171 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$271.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 119 Featured) -

A. N. Wallis & Co Ltd.

Alltec Corporation

AXIS Electrical Components Pvt. Ltd.

Fatech Electronic Co., Ltd.

K.M.L. Technology Co., Ltd.

Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.

Lightning Protection International Pty Ltd.

Littelfuse, Inc.

MTL Instruments Group

NexTek, Inc.

nVent Electric plc

PT. Zeus Prima Garda

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Lightning Protection Market

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

An Introduction to Lightning Protection Technologies

Components of Lightning Protection System

Types of Lightning Protection Systems

Building Codes & Standards for Lightning Protection Systems

Major End-Markets for Lightning Protection Systems

Lightning: A Spectacular yet Destructive Natural Phenomenon

Key Lightning Facts

Global Lightning Protection Technologies - Growth Drivers and Challenges in a Nutshell

Global Lightning Protection Systems Market to Exhibit Long Term Growth

Recent Market Activity

Pressing Need to Mitigate & Manage Lightning Strike Risks

Market to be Driven by Increased Demand for LPT Installation in Commercial Facilities

Comprehensive Solution and Improved End-User Experience to Drive Market

Market Challenges

Ignorance of Lightning Protection: Major Restraint in Developing and Under Developed Countries

Installation and Functionality of LPT: Core Areas of Consideration

Sluggish Technological Advancements Restraining LPT Market

Lack of Harmonization in LPT Standards Leads to Obscurity and Uncertainty

LPT Efficacy Data Empirical Rather Than Scientific

Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Construction Activity: A Key Demand Determinant

Growth in Smart Home Numbers Drive the Need for Lightning Protection Solutions

Growing Population & Urbanization Trend Influence Market Prospects

Opportunity Indicators

Relevance of Lightning Protection in Industrial Facilities

Opportunities in Commercial Buildings

Next-Generation Lightning Protection with Lasers

Aircraft Industry: A Prominent Consumer of LPTs

Rising PV Installations Up the Demand for LPTs

Innovative LPT Crucial to Combat Petrochemical Tank Fires

Global Petrochemical Tank Fires by Cause (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Events for Human Activity, Lightning, Static Electricity, Other Natural Calamities and Unknown

LPT Providers Benefit from Rising Demand for Wind Energy

World Wind Power Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for Leading Countries

Wireless Antenna Industry Drives Demand for LPT

Lightning Protection Standards and Guidelines

Global Lightning Protection Codes and Standards

A Regional Overview

Standards for Design, Installation and Maintenance of Lightning Protection Systems (LPS) in Select Countries Worldwide

Certification Process

LPI Certified Designers & Installers

International Lightning Protection Association (ILPA)

FAA Lightning Protection Standards

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

A. N. Wallis & Co Ltd.

Alltec Corporation

AXIS Electrical Components Pvt. Ltd.

Fatech Electronic Co., Ltd.

K.M.L. Technology Co., Ltd.

Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.

Lightning Protection International Pty Ltd.

Littelfuse, Inc.

MTL Instruments Group

NexTek, Inc.

nVent Electric plc

PT. Zeus Prima Garda

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m2b60r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets