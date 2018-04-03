Lightning Strikes Twice in One Week at SugarHouse Online Casino as Another Winner Hits Mega Jackpot

"I couldn't believe it," said the eighth grade teacher who won the jackpot. "You never think this is going to happen to you but I'm proof it does. I was working out at my house this morning, listening to music and playing on my cell phone when I hit the jackpot. I was so shocked I almost fell off the treadmill."

The same game she won big on, Divine Fortune, a progressive Mega Jackpot game, just hit last week for nearly $194,000 for an Avenel, NJ man. Anibal Lopes, a 33 year old superintendent for a construction company, is the biggest winner since playsugarhouse.com entered the iGaming market in NJ in September 2016.

"We are very happy for this latest winner that comes just one week after we had our biggest jackpot win since launching playsugarhouse.com a year and a half ago," said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive, the sites operator. "This is good for us and for the entire online gaming industry, showing that it is possible to win life-changing amounts online."

This is the fifth time Divine Fortune, a video slot game set in the days of ancient Greece, has hit Mega Jackpots for playsugarhouse.com players. The first was in May 2017 for $13,950. The second and third were both in September 2017 for $91,680 and $46,096. The fourth was just last Monday for $193,737.

Divine Fortune is a 5-reel, 3-row, 20-line (fixed) video slot game with 3 different jackpots including the progressive Mega Jackpot. It's one of the more than 400 games players on playsugarhouse.com can choose from that include slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker, and virtual sports betting.

The Marlboro teacher said she likes playing online because it relaxes her and she can enjoy the convenience of playing on her smart phone at home. "You can play anytime," said New Jersey's latest online jackpot winner. "Even while exercising."

The married mother of 3 grown children said she is going to use the money to visit her son in California and pay off bills.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, an affiliate of Rush Street Gaming, was founded by pioneers in the internet gaming industry with decades of collective experience in developing and operating online gaming sites. Rush Street Interactive is also the developer of SugarHouse's Casino4Fun website. Rush Street Gaming is one of the fastest-growing gaming companies in North America. Rush Street developed and o operates Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, and Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois. Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady, New York, is set to open February 8, 2017. All Rush Street casinos lead the markets in which they operate. For more information, visit www.rushstreetgaming.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightning-strikes-twice-in-one-week-at-sugarhouse-online-casino-as-another-winner-hits-mega-jackpot-300623302.html

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive

Related Links

http://www.rushstreetgaming.com

