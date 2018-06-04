LOVELAND, Colo., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightning Systems, a global developer of zero-emissions drivetrains for commercial fleets, has received an Executive Order from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for the zero-emissions Lightning Electric model for Ford Transit.

Lightning Systems Receives California Air Resources Board Executive Order for the New Zero Emissions Ford Transit

Lightning Electric is a battery-electric drivetrain package for the Ford Transit 350HD, a product used extensively by commercial and government fleets. Lightning Systems was one of the first to test under the newly released 2018 CARB efficiency and range validation test procedures for medium-duty vehicles, performed at the SGS Environmental Testing Center in Aurora, Colorado, guided by engine certification team at ECO, Inc., a leading engine and vehicle emissions certification consulting firm.

Results demonstrated that the Ford Transit 350HD equipped with the zero-emissions Lightning Electric drivetrain achieved 61 MPGe on EPA City routes and 66 MPGe on EPA Highway routes, compared to 13 and 15 MPG respectively for the identically configured gasoline Ford Transit 350HD. The 50-mile range system was rated at 54 miles all-electric range and the 100-mile range vehicle came in at exactly double at 109 miles all-electric range.

"Our team worked hard to complete CARB's rigorous testing and approval processes," said Brian Johnston, director of regulatory affairs, Lightning Systems. "We were very pleased with the test results that rated the 100-mile system at 109 miles and 1.61 miles per kilowatt hour. This is great news for fleets looking for ways to reduce their environmental footprint and eliminate the maintenance and service required by diesel and gasoline vehicles."

Lightning Electric for the Ford Transit is offered throughout the United States as part of Ford's eQVM program. The product is available for Ford Transits with a 10,360-pound gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR). Ford's vehicle warranty covers the base chassis for vehicles with the Lightning drivetrain. Ford QVM dealers and upfitters perform installations and service.

"This is an ideal vehicle for public or private fleets that operate shuttle and paratransit buses, logistics and delivery trucks, and food and beverage vehicles," Johnston said. "Currently vouchers for $50,000 to $65,000 per vehicle are a significant incentive for California fleets to purchase our industry-leading technology."

The Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) was formed by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to respond to a key market challenge by making clean trucks and buses more affordable for fleets. By offering point-of-sale incentives for clean trucks and buses, HVIP provides a streamlined approach for providing helpful incentives to fleets without waiting to submit proposals or complicated paperwork. Fleets receive the voucher discount at the point of sale while HVIP-approved vendors and dealers process the required documentation. In the last nine years HVIP has helped fund more than 4,200 medium- to heavy-duty vehicles in more than 1,000 fleets across California, helping the state meet its clean air goals. HVIP is administered and implemented through a partnership between CARB and CALSTART (selected by CARB via a competitive grant solicitation).

In California, the first Lightning Electric vehicles will be deployed by XPO Sales, Inc. for the LAX Wingate Hotel in Los Angeles.

The all-electric Lightning product features state-of-the-art, liquid-cooled lithium ion batteries from volume-ready world-class battery suppliers. The batteries can be fast-charged in 30 minutes for the 50-mile version and 60 minutes for the 100-mile version. Depending on battery option and drive cycle, Lightning Electric has a payload capacity of up to 4,000 pounds.

About Lightning Systems

Lightning Systems, a leader in zero-emissions drivetrains for fleets around the world, is a fast-growing company headquartered in Loveland, Colorado. The company offers products to support commercial and government fleets, including the Lightning Electric, a zero-emissions full-electric fleet vehicle drivetrain, with a hydrogen fuel-cell option; Lightning Analytics, a cloud-based analytics system for fleet vehicles; and Lightning Hybrid, a hydraulic hybrid energy recovery system for heavy-duty vehicles. To learn more, visit www.lightningsystems.com.

Contact: Bonnie Trowbridge

(303) 519-4144

196513@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightning-systems-receives-california-air-resources-board-executive-order-for-the-new-zero-emissions-ford-transit-300658700.html

SOURCE Lightning Systems

Related Links

http://www.lightningsystems.com

