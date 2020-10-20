Lightning Systems Renames Company Lightning eMotors, Expands to Meet Growing Demand for Medium-Duty Commercial EVs

LOVELAND, Colo., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightning Systems, a leading provider of complete electrification solutions for commercial fleets, today announced that it is expanding and renaming the company to Lightning eMotors, effective immediately.

Electric drivetrains being assembled at Lightning eMotors' facility in Loveland, CO

"When we originally selected Lightning Systems as our name, our product strategy was focused on fleet-related subsystems and software," said Tim Reeser, chief executive officer, Lightning eMotors. "As our focus has solidified around the zero-emissions battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles markets, we feel our new name, Lightning eMotors, better represents our full-service e-mobility offerings for fleets, ranging from commercial EVs to charging solutions to vehicle analytics."

This past spring, Lightning more than doubled its manufacturing space, with more expansion planned. During the summer, the company ramped up production by more than 600 percent and continues to increase production as its orders increase. In addition, the company recently doubled its workforce and expects to double it again next year.

"There is significant momentum building in the commercial medium-duty EV industry, driven by social and regulatory trends and now being accelerated by the realization of very compelling total cost of ownership numbers for most fleets," Reeser said. "In fact, now that the total cost of ownership of electric medium-duty vehicles has undercut traditional gas and diesel vehicles, demand has now outstripped supply for us and the industry as a whole, and we're responding by investing in our business to innovate, expand and directly meet the growing needs of our current customers and the growing market."

Underscoring its mission to provide full-service fleet electrification solutions, the company recently launched a new division, Lightning Energy, offering charging technologies and charging as a service (CaaS) to commercial and government fleets. Lightning Energy designs, installs, services and manages charging solutions, providing fleets with an easy entry and full support to electrify and help stakeholders to achieve their sustainability goals.

"When you combine Lightning Energy's turnkey charging solutions with our premium all-electric medium-duty vehicles, Lightning eMotors now offers a truly cradle-to-grave solution for commercial fleets," Reeser said. "Commercial fleets that need to move quickly on electrification can now turn to us for the products they need and handle the deployment details on their own, or they can let Lightning manage and finance the entire process for a flat monthly fee."

Lightning eMotors' headquarters, manufacturing operations and research/development are based at the former Hewlett-Packard/Agilent campus, north of Denver in southwest Loveland, Colorado.

Lightning updated its website to reflect the name change. To learn more, visit https://lightningemotors.com.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors provides complete electrification solutions for commercial fleets – from Class 3 cargo and passenger vans to Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and Class 8 motor coaches. The Lightning team designs, engineers, customizes and manufactures electric vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs, with a full suite of telematics, analytics and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency.

SOURCE Lightning eMotors

Related Links

https://lightningemotors.com/

