Lightopia Launches AI-Powered Conversational Shopping Assistant "Ask Cleo"

New agentic AI search experience helps shoppers discover lighting solutions through natural conversation and guided recommendations

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightopia, a leading online destination for luxury lighting and home décor, today announced the launch of Ask Cleo, a new AI-powered conversational shopping experience designed to help customers find the right lighting products through natural language conversations and guided recommendations.

Ask Cleo, a new AI-powered conversational shopping experience

Unlike traditional e-commerce search tools that rely heavily on keywords, Ask Cleo allows shoppers to describe what they are looking for conversationally and receive curated, highly relevant product recommendations in real time. The platform can also ask clarifying questions and help solve practical design challenges, such as selecting the right fixture for a vaulted ceiling or identifying lighting options that match a specific style, room size, or aesthetic.

The launch reflects a broader shift toward agentic AI in e-commerce, where intelligent shopping assistants help customers navigate complex purchasing decisions rather than simply returning search results.

"Ask Cleo represents the next evolution of online shopping for home furnishings," said Sharon Gautschi, Chief Merchandising Officer of Elevated Brands Group. "By combining merchandising expertise with AI-powered agentic search, we're making it easier for customers to explore, compare, and confidently find lighting solutions tailored to their style and needs."

Powered by Constructor, the platform is designed to improve product discovery, reduce search abandonment, and simplify the customer journey for shoppers who may not know exactly what product they need when beginning their search.

Lightopia is part of Elevated Brands Group, which also includes Rugs Direct, one of the largest online rug retailers in the United States. Rugs Direct is also expected to launch Ask Cleo in the coming weeks as Elevated Brands Group continues investing in AI-driven e-commerce innovation across its portfolio of home furnishings brands. For more information about Ask Cleo, visit Lightopia.

About Elevated Brands Group

Elevated Brands Group is the parent company of Lightopia and Rugs Direct, two leading online destinations for luxury lighting, rugs, and home furnishings. Through a combination of curated design expertise, customer-focused innovation, and advanced e-commerce technology, Elevated Brands Group helps consumers create elevated residential and commercial spaces tailored to their style and needs.

Media Contact:

Mike Wagner

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SOURCE Lightopia