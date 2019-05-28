Lightpanel (USA) Inc Wins Industry's Prestigious LFI Innovation Award at LIGHTFAIR® International 2019
Beating 16 companies, Lightpanel wins 2019 Interior Decorative Category Award for their new Lightpanel AIR ColorWheel at this years LIGHTFAIR® Convention & Tradeshow In Philadelphia
May 28, 2019, 09:00 ET
MILWAUKEE, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 28 years LIGHTFAIR's LFI Innovation Awards have celebrated the imagination, creativity, and resourcefulness of industry manufacturers. Judged by an independent panel of recognized industry lighting professionals, LIGHTFAIRS, LFI Innovation Awards review and award top industry lighting-related products that have been introduced to the market in the past 12 months. Of the categories recognized, Lightpanel took the top award in the Interior Decorative Category for their Lightpanel AIR ColorWheel.
"We are honored to receive LFI's Innovation award. It is a true testament to the quality of our laser cut and engraved light guide panels," said Andreas Weyer, CEO, and Founder of Lightpanel. "Our laser cutting machines and propriety engraving software allow us to push the envelope of design while being able to consistently manufacture high performing ultra bright LGPs."
About the ColorWheel
The Lightpanel AIR ColorWheel RGB LED light panel are fully customizable RGB and RGB+W LED Light Panels. The ColorWheel's state-of-the-art technology offers unlimited design options, vivid color variations, and a consistently brighter ubiquity.
- Full Spectrum: available in low-powered RGB, RGB+W, or CT LEDs
- Adaptable: from ovals to square shapes up to 47" (1200mm) x 98.42" (2499mm)
- Thin: acrylic thicknesses between .17" (4.5mm) x .35" (9mm)
- Easy Control: match any desired pantone color for maximum versatility
- Heat Sink: contains integrated thermal management for 70,000 hours LED life
- A curtain of Light: guaranteed 100% even lit lighting uniformity
About Lightpanel (USA) Inc
Lightpanel (USA) Inc specializes in providing well designed, highly efficient, super bright LED light guide panels. All products ship from St. Francis, WI. We believe in providing our customers with a professional consultative approach towards projects;
- Prompt quotes
- Fast and reliable lead times
- Best in class total service and support
- Free LGP samples
Media Contact:
Andreas Weyer
Phone: (414) 763-3141
Email: info@lightpanel.us
