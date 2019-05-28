Lightpanel (USA) Inc Wins Industry's Prestigious LFI Innovation Award at LIGHTFAIR® International 2019

MILWAUKEE, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 28 years LIGHTFAIR's LFI Innovation Awards have celebrated the imagination, creativity, and resourcefulness of industry manufacturers. Judged by an independent panel of recognized industry lighting professionals, LIGHTFAIRS, LFI Innovation Awards review and award top industry lighting-related products that have been introduced to the market in the past 12 months. Of the categories recognized, Lightpanel took the top award in the Interior Decorative Category for their Lightpanel AIR ColorWheel.

Laser cut and engraved RGB LED Light Guide Panels

"We are honored to receive LFI's Innovation award. It is a true testament to the quality of our laser cut and engraved light guide panels," said Andreas Weyer, CEO, and Founder of Lightpanel. "Our laser cutting machines and propriety engraving software allow us to push the envelope of design while being able to consistently manufacture high performing ultra bright LGPs."

About the ColorWheel

The Lightpanel AIR ColorWheel RGB LED light panel are fully customizable RGB and RGB+W LED Light Panels. The ColorWheel's state-of-the-art technology offers unlimited design options, vivid color variations, and a consistently brighter ubiquity.

Full Spectrum: available in low-powered RGB, RGB+W, or CT LEDs

available in low-powered RGB, RGB+W, or CT LEDs Adaptable: from ovals to square shapes up to 47" (1200mm) x 98.42" (2499mm)

from ovals to square shapes up to 47" (1200mm) x 98.42" (2499mm) Thin: acrylic thicknesses between .17" (4.5mm) x .35" (9mm)

acrylic thicknesses between .17" (4.5mm) x .35" (9mm) Easy Control: match any desired pantone color for maximum versatility

match any desired pantone color for maximum versatility Heat Sink: contains integrated thermal management for 70,000 hours LED life

contains integrated thermal management for 70,000 hours LED life A curtain of Light: guaranteed 100% even lit lighting uniformity

About Lightpanel (USA) Inc

Lightpanel (USA) Inc specializes in providing well designed, highly efficient, super bright LED light guide panels. All products ship from St. Francis, WI. We believe in providing our customers with a professional consultative approach towards projects;

Prompt quotes

Fast and reliable lead times

Best in class total service and support

Free LGP samples

Media Contact:

Andreas Weyer

Phone: (414) 763-3141

Email: info@lightpanel.us

Lightpanel (USA) Inc Lightpanel AIR ColorWheel

