Lightpath Announces Entrance Into Queens, NYC Market With New Network Builds

The Queens expansion includes over 100 miles of new, high-count fiber throughout the market, planned in two phases. Phase 1 of the build (in blue on map) will be completed in Q1 of 2022, while the additional proposed routes (in red on map) are targeted for mid-2022. The build will dramatically strengthen Lightpath's density in Queens, an area that is rich with organizations who require enterprise-grade connectivity solutions.

"Queens is a robust market for connectivity services and Lightpath will extend its reach to customers throughout the area with this network build. Queens, and New York City as a whole, remain a major focus for Lightpath, and we will continue to invest in our network infrastructure and our team members in this region to provide the best solutions and support to our customers," stated Chris Morley, Lightpath CEO. "This significant network build is not an isolated project. We will continue to aggressively increase the reach of our network where we see strong customer demand."

All customers gain access to the entire Lightpath network of over 18,000 route miles of network connecting over 12,000 locations.

Queens and Manhattan customers along the expansion will also have access to the entire portfolio of Lightpath all-fiber solutions, including Optical Transport (up to 800 Gbps), Ethernet (to 10 Gbps), Internet Access (to 100 Gbps), Private Networks, Dark Fiber, SD-WAN, Voice, Security Solutions, and other Managed Services. Customers also have access to 75+ on-net data centers on the Lightpath network, 8 cable landing stations, and all major cloud providers. Additionally, customers will be able to utilize Lightpath services to connect between New York Metro and Greater Boston.

About Lightpath:

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) owns a 50.01% controlling interest in Lightpath and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) owns 49.99% of the Company.

Learn how Lightpath can connect you to your digital destinations. www.lightpathfiber.com

