Lightpath Launches Enhanced DDoS Protection Solutions

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath , an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, announced the launch of LP DDoS Shield, its next-generation network safeguard against a growing list of DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack types.

Lightpath's LP DDoS Shield utilizes advanced DDoS detection and mitigation technology from Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions. Radware's automated DDoS defense includes patented algorithms and AI-powered technology to more quickly detect, identify, and mitigate zero-day attacks, the hardest to defend against, as well as IoT-based, Burst, DNS and TLS/SSL attacks, phantom floods, and more. In addition, the solution offers customers complete visibility and reporting through a private portal.

At a time when DDoS attacks are increasing in size, scale, and sophistication, enhanced DDoS protection is fundamental.

As new types of DDoS threats appear, the solution leverages Radware's behavioral-based technology and global footprint to accurately identify the attacks and automatically generate signatures in real-time. The new signatures are then automatically distributed and enabled to keep customers protected.

"At a time when DDoS attacks are increasing in size, scale, and sophistication, enhanced DDoS protection is fundamental to our commitment to providing customers with a solution for secure, reliable, and future-ready connectivity," stated Tim Haverkate, SVP of Commercial Operations for Lightpath. "LP DDoS Shield dramatically improves the protections that we can offer our customers to help protect them against DDoS threats thanks to its advanced, dynamic technologies."

When customers get their DDoS protection from Lightpath as their Internet Service Provider, they gain the timeliest, integrated detection and mitigation without extra network hops. This is made possible since LP DDoS Shield is integrated into Lightpath's core network. This way, data does not have to be re-routed to a third-party Internet scrubbing center during either peacetime or attack time. This Lightpath architecture eliminates extra network routing, which minimizes the solution's impact on latency.

Another key benefit of LP DDoS Shield is that it is fully managed 24/7 by security experts, minimizing the impact on a customer's personnel resources. With Lightpath, there is one support team for both Dedicated Internet Access and DDoS mitigation to minimize the number of contacts needed should an issue arise.

For more information about Lightpath's LP DDoS Shield, please visit lightpathfiber.com .

About Lightpath

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) owns a 50.01% controlling interest in Lightpath and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) owns 49.99% of the Company.

Learn how Lightpath can connect you to your digital destinations: www.lightpathfiber.com

