LightPath Technologies Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update

Dear Shareholders,

2024 was a transformational year for LightPath, evolving from a pure component supplier to a leading provider of high-value, next-generation optics and imaging systems. We began this journey just over three years ago, and as we move into 2025, we are now positioned for growth with an accelerating pipeline of customers across three pillars of growth - proprietary cameras and optics, solutions for government and defense, and new commercial applications.

The calendar year was highlighted by momentum across these three pillars, with a focus on defense driving both near-term orders as well as development contracts for more lucrative opportunities in the medium-term. In addition, the launch of several commercial application-specific variations of our thermal imaging cameras to drive near-term revenue with healthy margins.

Our Market Opportunity: Meeting Tomorrow's Needs, Today

As a reminder, our cameras and optics can be leveraged in many different applications allowing LightPath to deliver solutions to a diverse market set, including a growing defense and government segment. Our imaging solutions are able to outperform legacy solutions in applications including government and defense applications, automotive lidar, commercial gas monitoring, and sporting optics. Our first-of-kind uncooled Mantis Camera is the only solution of its kind that combines the functionality of a Mid Wavelength Infrared (MWIR) and Long Wavelength Infrared (LWIR) camera in a single housing.

Our key proprietary technology and product – Black Diamond™ chalcogenide glass – is the only glass that enables true multi-spectral imaging, while also reducing the size, weight and cost of infrared systems and as importantly, replacing Germanium. This technology is exclusive to LightPath, sold under exclusive license from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory. All our BlackDiamond materials are made in the USA, in our Orlando facility.

Over the last few years we have invested heavily in the technology and manufacturing of our BlackDiamond™ glass, as an alternative to Germanium. Starting from our classic BD6 glass, and through the compositions we have the exclusive license from NRL for, we have, and continue to, develop a portfolio of materials that not only provide an alternative to Germanium, but actually outperform Germanium in some of the most critical aspects such as (lack of) temperature sensitivity and ease of use in manufacturing. This decision has proved to be extremely prescient, as just recently China extended its previously announced export limitations, and banned germanium exports to the United States, creating a critical supply chain issue for the U.S. defense market that we are uniquely capable of solving.

The U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD") has recognized the clear strategic need for non-Germanium based imaging solutions, and has been working with us to accelerate the qualification and adoption of our new, exclusive materials. As part of those efforts, the DoD, via the Defense Logistics Agency announced in October expanded funding to support the qualification of our Black Diamond™ glasses as a substitute to Germanium for defense applications.

While China announced the first set of export restriction on Germanium and Gallium in July 2023, it is only now, with the specific restrictions on sales to the U.S. and to dual-use applications, that the restrictions will begin to significantly impact our industry. We have seen an increase in activity shortly after the December 3rd announcement, and expect to see much more of this as the true impact to supply chains settles in. LightPath stands ready to provide our industry with our alternatives to Germanium for use in Infrared imaging.

Defense Applications: Strengthening Global Security through Innovation

Emerging Threat Vectors Necessitate Wider Deployment of Advanced Imaging Systems

As global defense dynamics continue to evolve, governments are investing in equipping and modernizing their militaries with advanced weapons systems and their associated missiles that require thermal or IR imaging across all vehicles (land, sea, air and space), dramatically increasing demand for infrared systems and innovations in these technologies. Recent events have exposed how rapidly smart munitions are depleted in a major conflict, as well as the supply chain risks of relying on foreign suppliers, driving significant interest from U.S. and European defense contractors in our high-performance, thermal and infrared imaging solutions.

To address this opportunity domestically, we invested in growing capacity and in-house capabilities at our Orlando, Florida facility, which we feel can comfortably handle any near-term orders that may come our way. In addition, to better serve the European market, we invested in vertical integration in our Riga facility, enabling us to apply for and receive our European Defense Manufacturing License, qualifying us to produce for European defense applications from our facility in Riga, Latvia.

While there is an inherent delay between a customer knocking on our door and our products being used in the field – in the defense world it could take anywhere from six months for very fast programs, to 24 months for complex, typically airborne systems from design-in to initial production. A pipeline of significant opportunities at different stages all but guarantees continued significant growth for us in this area.

As a result of our focus on infrared imaging, investment in technologies and growth of capabilities both organically and through the acquisition of Visimid over a year ago, we now have a robust pipeline of opportunities that each alone has the potential to be transformative to us in terms of magnitude and size. Chief among them is our missile program with Lockheed Martin, which I'll discuss in more detail below . Such programs are in stages ranging from prototypes to design-in, to low rate initial production (LRIP) to field deployment.

This highly diversified set of opportunities and actual programs of record includes programs ranging from missile, to airborne, to mounted and dismounted soldiers, to FPV drones, to naval platforms and more. If you don't yet, I would encourage to listen in to our quarterly calls, where I typically provide updates on major programs and developments.

U.S. Army Missile Program Collaboration with Lockheed Martin

Our most significant opportunity to date lies in our ongoing collaboration with Lockheed Martin as part of the U.S. Army missile program. Among two competing solutions currently under development and that would be evaluated by the Army, Lockheed Martin's proposed system integrates LightPath's advanced thermal imaging technology. If selected, we anticipate an initial order of approximately 10,000 systems, potentially generating between $5,000 and $10,000 of revenue per system. This would represent $50 to $100 million in initial revenue, a substantial step-change in scale and a major validation of our strategic focus on higher-value integrated solutions.

Looking beyond the initial phase, the longer-term potential is even more transformative. Based on the production volumes of legacy predecessor programs, we estimate that the total addressable revenue opportunity could be in the range of $500 million to $1 billion over the life of the program. This would meaningfully elevate our revenue profile, operational cadence, and overall market presence as a brand. In the weeks ahead, we will deliver flight-ready systems for live testing to Lockheed Martin, a critical milestone that moves us closer to monetizing this high-value opportunity. In short, this collaboration embodies our vision of becoming a premier solutions provider in critical applications and we look fowrard to future announcements on this front. And while this program is a competitive program in which both Lockheed and Raytheon are developing their solutions independently, Lockheed Martin is also integrating our camera solutions into at least two additional programs of record, which they have been awarded.

Cameras & Commercial Applications: Driving Innovation in Legacy Markets

While we see plenty of opportunity in defense applications, our imaging solutions extend far beyond that sector, delivering value to an array of commercial markets. From high-temperature furnace monitoring in heavy industry to the detection of fugitive emissions in energy and chemical processing, our camera solutions offer an important tool for process optimization and meet stringent environmental and regulatory demands. This same approach holds promising potential for the automotive industry, where advanced imaging could enhance safety, support driver-assistance systems, and bolster the transition toward autonomous vehicles.

In September, we continued our transformation into a product solutions company with the launch of our next-generation Mantis™ camera, targeting the $500 million global furnace monitoring market. Moving beyond component-level offerings, this new high-value solution, priced at $30,000 per unit, exemplifies the pivot to LightPath 3.0 products. By enabling precise, real-time monitoring of high-temperature processes in power plants and other large-scale industrial facilities, the Mantis camera supports more effective environmental compliance, helping minimize greenhouse gas emissions and enhance operational efficiency. As initial orders confirm market traction, this new product line establishes a strong foundation for near-term revenue growth.

At the CH4 Connections Conference, LightPath introduced its new Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) camera platform, an advanced tool designed to detect and visualize fugitive emissions like methane in industrial environments. Leveraging a non-germanium lens, this innovation offers a cost-effective and highly sensitive solution to meet growing regulatory demands in industries such as oil and gas, chemical manufacturing, and power generation. With stricter EPA, EU, and state-level standards driving adoption, our OGI camera addresses critical gaps in existing technologies by offering an accessible, long-term monitoring tool that does not rely on proprietary software. This positions LightPath to capitalize on the expanding gas sensor market, which totaled $2.5 billion in 2023, with significant upside expected as global regulations tighten.

Building on the momentum of our methane-focused OGI camera, we recently introduced a new variant designed to detect ammonia and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) emissions in industrial and manufacturing settings. Utilizing our proprietary non-germanium BlackDiamond™ lens, this latest innovation not only enhances cost-effectiveness and sensitivity but also insulates customers from supply chain disruptions caused by geopolitical challenges, such as China's recent ban on germanium exports to the U.S. The camera addresses critical needs in industries reliant on SF6, the most potent greenhouse gas, and ammonia, both of which are subject to stringent federal and state regulations. By expanding our portfolio of emission detection solutions, we further strengthen our competitive positioning in the segment while offering our customers reliable and future-proof technologies.

Building the Leadership Team to Empower Growth

As we continue to evolve into a true solutions provider and strengthen our position in emerging markets, we are also building a leadership team and Board that reflects our growth plans. We were pleased to welcome Dr. Kim Crider, the former Chief Technology and Innovation Officer for the U.S. Space Force, to our Board of Directors. Her experience in guiding national-level technology and innovation initiatives will greatly inform our strategic direction. Additionally, the appointment of industry veteran Jason Messerschmidt as Vice President of Sales brings invaluable sales expertise, directly supporting our sales team through over a decade spent at Teledyne FLIR, while the addition of Steven Garcia as Orlando General Manager reinforces our operational capabilities, ensuring that our principal production facility in Florida remains responsive, efficient, and poised for scale.

These strategic additions not only enhance our capacity to navigate rapidly evolving market landscapes but also strengthen our ability to deliver high-value solutions to our customers worldwide. Collectively, these hires complement our ongoing expansion, fostering an organizational culture that leverages deep technical insights, operational excellence, and customer-centric strategies.

2025 Goals & Final Thoughts

As we look ahead, our priorities center on accelerating momentum across our three strategic pillars – proprietary camera solutions, government and defense, and a diverse range of commercial applications – all leveraging the unique advantages of our Black Diamond™ technology. In 2025, we plan to deepen our market presence, deliver on the significant defense opportunities in progress, and scale our commercial platforms including the Mantis and OGI cameras.

I firmly believe we have the people, processes, and production capabilities needed to meet the evolving needs of our customers and ultimately drive long-term value creation for my fellow shareholders in the years to come.

Sincerely,

Sam Rubin

President and Chief Executive Officer

LightPath Technologies

