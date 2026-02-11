LightPath Technologies Reports Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," "we," or "our"), a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Summary:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

$ in millions 2025 2024 % Change

Revenue $16.4 $7.4 120 %

Gross Profit $6.0 $1.9 212 %

Operating Expenses* $14.6 $4.4 231 %

Net Loss ($9.4) ($2.6) 260 %

Adjusted EBITDA** $0.6 ($1.3) 144 %





* Inclusive of $7.6M change in fair value of acquisition liabilities related to the G5 acquisition. ** Reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure is provided below.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 & Subsequent Highlights:

Secured a $9.6 million purchase order for cooled infrared ("IR") cameras from an existing defense customer, with deliveries expected throughout calendar year 2026, further validating the strategic value of the G5 acquisition.

Acquired the assets of Amorphous Materials, Inc. ("AMI") in January 2026, an industrial manufacturer with complementary Chalcogenide glass melting technologies for large diameter optics.

Received a $4.8 million purchase order from an existing customer related to the supply of advanced IR camera systems for public safety applications for delivery in the Company's 2026 fiscal year.

Appointed former Luminar manufacturing executive Israel Piergiovanni as Vice President of Manufacturing to scale production across LightPath's domestic and international footprint.

Appointed defense industry executive Mark Caylor, former President of Northrop Grumman's Mission Systems Sector, to the Board of Directors bringing extensive defense industry expertise as LightPath evolves into a mission-critical optics supplier of choice to allied militaries.

Fortified balance sheet with a $60 million public offering of common stock in December 2025, with net proceeds supporting working capital, strategic investments, acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Management Commentary

Sam Rubin, Chief Executive Officer of LightPath, said: "The second quarter of 2026 was underscored by our accelerating revenue growth on strong orders, and the recent acquisition of Amorphous Materials. Ongoing order momentum and the addition of G5 Infrared LLC's ("G5") sales of cameras and modules drove a 120% revenue improvement to a record $16.4 million for the quarter. Our $97.8 million order backlog as of the end of the second quarter is demonstrating our position as a leading pure-play provider of high value optical and imaging systems.

"Our strategy continues to be validated not only by our sales growth, but the increasing focus by the U.S. government and Department of War to eliminate reliance on certain optical components, including optical systems or strategies from certain foreign nations. The recent passage of the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) directed the US Department of War to develop and implement a strategy by January 1, 2030, to eliminate reliance on optical glass and optical systems sourced from certain foreign nations. These restrictions extend beyond finished systems to include critical materials such as optical glass, making supply chain transparency and material provenance increasingly central to defense and aerospace program compliance. Our optical assemblies, infrared cameras, and thermal imaging systems have already been designed, manufactured, and delivered in alignment with NDAA requirements. Faced with growing supply chain risks and increased defense spending in the U.S. and Europe, we believe we are positioned as a trusted supplier for mission-critical defense applications.

"We further reinforced our domestic glass manufacturing capabilities with the recent acquisition of the assets of AMI, a U.S. based manufacturer of complementary chalcogenide glass technologies. This acquisition added incremental glass melting technology, which melts high-grade glass as large diameter plates, critical for large optics, and in particular for advanced defense and space programs. The acquisition also added glass melting capacity and a second, NDAA compliant manufacturing location for BlackDiamond glass. The acquisition further solidifies our transition from a pure component provider to a truly vertically integrated provider of subsystems and solutions for IR imaging.

"As we progress into calendar year 2026 we remain highly focused on further growing our robust $97.8 million order backlog, converting our prospective customer pipeline into orders, and scaling deliveries. We continue to intentionally shift away from Germanium optics, expanding the adoption of our proprietary BlackDiamond™ glass across critical defense markets, while continuing to move up the value chain into fully integrated IR camera systems. G5's high-end cooled infrared camera product line and several established programs of record continue to contribute to revenue growth. As we combine our growing camera portfolio with AMI's highly complementary large-diameter glass capabilities, we believe that we will create a robust offering of IR materials and optics in the industry today, all of which we expect will be compliant with the latest NDAA requirement for U.S. produced glass and optics. Taken together, we believe we are well positioned to execute on our growth strategy to deliver sustainable revenue growth and value to our shareholders."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 increased 120% to $16.4 million, as compared to $7.4 million in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Revenue was split amongst the Company's product groups in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and the same quarter of the prior fiscal year as follows:

Product Group Revenue

($ in millions)*** Second Quarter of

Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter of

Fiscal 2025 % Change Infrared ("IR") Components $5.0 $3.1 61 % Visible Components $3.4 $2.8 25 % Assemblies & Modules $7.2 $0.9 741 % Engineering Services $0.7 $0.7 (2 %)



*** Numbers may not foot due to rounding

Gross profit increased 212% to $6.0 million, or 37% of total revenues, in the second quarter of 2026, as compared to $1.9 million, or 26% of total revenues, in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in gross margin as a percentage of revenue is primarily driven by the increase in revenue from assemblies and modules, which generally have higher margins. Gross margin on engineering services was also more favorable in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 due to a non-recurring engineering project for a defense customer. In addition, gross margins for infrared components have improved due to a more favorable mix, and the resolution of certain manufacturing yield issues that negatively impacted the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 includes the fair value adjustment of $7.6 million related to the G5 earnout liability, which will continue to be adjusted through operating expenses until it is paid out. Excluding this amount, operating expenses increased $2.6 million, or 60%, to $7.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, as compared to $4.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to the integration of G5 following its acquisition earlier this year, as well as increased sales and marketing spend to promote new products. Our SG&A personnel costs have also increased due to filling certain vacant executive roles and accruing for incentive compensation plans for employees.

Net loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 totaled $9.4 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $2.6 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was primarily attributable to the change in fair value of acquisition liabilities for the earnout related to the acquisition of G5.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $0.6 million, as compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.3 million for the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in gross profit, driven by higher sales, partially offset by increased SG&A and new product development costs.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Call

Management will host an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time today, Wednesday, February 11, 2026, to discuss the Company's second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q2 FY2026 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-425-9470

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0878

Conference ID: 13758590

Webcast: LPTH Q2 FY2026 Earnings Conference Call

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through Wednesday, February 25, 2026. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13758590. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications. As a vertically integrated solutions provider with in-house engineering design support, LightPath's family of custom solutions range from proprietary BlackDiamond™ chalcogenide-based glass materials - sold under exclusive license from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory - to complete infrared optical systems and thermal imaging assemblies. The Company's primary manufacturing footprint is located in Orlando, Florida with additional facilities in Texas, New Hampshire, Latvia and China. To learn more, please visit www.lightpath.com.

**Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding financial results, this press release includes references to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company calculates EBITDA by adjusting net income to exclude net interest expense, income tax expense or benefit, depreciation, and amortization. We also calculate adjusted EBITDA, which excludes, as applicable: (1) stock compensation expenses; (2) the loss on extinguishment of debt; (3) the effect of the non-cash income or expense associated with the mark-to-market adjustments, related to the warrants; (4) the effect of non-cash income or expenses associated with the fair value adjustments related to the acquisition earnout liabilities; and (5) the effect of foreign exchange gains or losses.

A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze underlying business operations and understand performance. In addition, management may utilize these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in forecasting, budgeting, and planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented in the table below.

LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G Disclosure





(unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net loss

$ (9,405,409)



$ (2,611,997)



$ (12,298,411)



$ (4,234,742)

Depreciation and amortization



1,235,738





904,040





2,454,686





1,893,602

Income tax provision



30,556





44,525





111,826





60,161

Interest expense



285,023





169,053





553,876





318,413

EBITDA

$ (7,854,092)



$ (1,494,379)



$ (9,178,023)



$ (1,962,566)

Stock-based compensation



338,949





241,545





698,610





506,020

Loss in extinguishment of debt



506,280





—





506,280





—

Change in fair value of acquisition liabilities



7,559,000





—





8,841,529





—

Foreign exchange loss (gain)



13,526





(39,578)





56,068





(4,074)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 563,663



$ (1,292,412)



$ 924,464



$ (1,460,620)

% of revenue



3 %



-17 %



3 %



-9 %

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "would," "project," "maintain," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "prospect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "opportunity," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding, among other things, the Company's expectations that the U.S. government will work to eliminate reliance on optical systems from certain foreign nations, as well as the Company's belief that it will be well positioned as a supplier of choice for mission-critical defense applications; the Company's ability to grow its backlog, convert its customer pipeline into orders and scale deliveries during fiscal year 2026 and beyond; the Company's ability to minimize use of Germanium optics and expand its use of BlackDiamond™ glass; the Company's expectations regarding future revenue growth; the Company's belief that it will be able to leverage AMI's large-diameter class capabilities to create a robust offering of IR materials and optics; the Company's ability to comply with NDAA requirements for U.S. produced glass and optics; the Company's ability to execute on its growth strategy to deliver revenue growth and value to its shareholders, as well as other statements that are other than historical fact. These forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the likelihood that the impact of varying demand for the Company products; the U.S. governments initiatives to move away from using optical systems from certain foreign nations; the inability of the Company to sustain profitable sales growth, convert inventory to cash, or reduce its costs to maintain competitive prices for its products; circumstances or developments that may make the Company unable to implement or realize the anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of its current and planned business initiatives; the Company's reliance on a few key customers; the ability of the Company to obtain needed raw materials and components from its suppliers; the impact that international tariffs may have on our business and results of operations; the impact of political and other risks as a result of our sales to internal customers and/or our sourcing of materials from international suppliers; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; geopolitical tensions, the Russian-Ukraine conflict, and the Hamas-Israel war; the effects of steps that the Company could take to reduce operating costs; and those factors detailed by the Company in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or facts materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)









December 31,



June 30,





2025



2025

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 73,572,471



$ 4,877,036

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $34,766 and $24,495



8,583,487





9,455,310

Inventories, net



13,491,419





12,858,838

Prepaid expenses and deposits



1,330,172





1,142,661

Other current assets



23,192





40,150

Total current assets



97,000,741





28,373,995



















Property and equipment, net



15,176,577





15,864,061

Operating lease right-of-use assets



7,430,787





7,429,378

Intangible assets, net



15,086,873





15,987,923

Goodwill



13,753,921





13,753,921

Deferred tax assets, net



22,240





22,571

Other assets



87,369





73,917

Total assets

$ 148,558,508



$ 81,505,766

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 5,978,713



$ 7,421,430

Accrued liabilities



14,262,568





5,686,396

Accrued payroll and benefits



2,497,228





2,359,152

Operating lease liabilities, current



1,349,820





1,254,062

Loans payable, current portion



115,774





172,567

Finance lease obligation, current portion



216,191





206,518

Total current liabilities



24,420,294





17,100,125

Deferred tax liabilities, net



86,274





152,760

Accrued liabilities, noncurrent



3,300,000





823,000

Finance lease obligation, less current portion



346,400





421,363

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent



8,102,873





8,326,250

Loans payable, less current portion



135,069





4,804,990

Total liabilities



36,390,910





31,628,488



















Commitments and Contingencies

































Series G Convertible Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value; 44,000

shares authorized; 24,956 shares issued and outstanding

$ 34,232,510



$ 34,232,510



















Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock: Series D, $0.01 par value, voting; 500,000 shares

authorized; none issued and outstanding



—





—

Common stock: Class A, $0.01 par value, voting; 94,500,000 shares

authorized; 54,442,677 and 42,949,307 shares issued and outstanding



544,427





429,493

Additional paid-in capital



319,121,901





244,953,346

Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,283,928





978,686

Accumulated deficit



(243,015,168)





(230,716,757)

Total stockholders' equity



77,935,088





15,644,768

Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity

$ 148,558,508



$ 81,505,766



LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenue, net

$ 16,351,652



$ 7,424,829



$ 31,409,933



$ 15,825,210

Cost of sales



10,331,322





5,493,998





20,907,031





11,049,950

Gross profit



6,020,330





1,930,831





10,502,902





4,775,260

Operating expenses:































Selling, general and administrative



5,859,461





3,356,063





10,243,331





6,626,646

New product development



748,829





764,396





1,616,257





1,240,837

Amortization of intangible assets



450,526





294,711





901,050





690,487

Change in fair value of acquisition liabilities



7,559,000





—





8,841,529





—

Loss on disposal of property and equipment



17





—





4,016





78,437

Total operating expenses



14,617,833





4,415,170





21,606,183





8,636,407

Operating loss



(8,597,503)





(2,484,339)





(11,103,281)





(3,861,147)

Other expense:































Interest expense, net



(285,023)





(169,053)





(553,876)





(318,413)

Loss in extinguishment of debt



(506,280)





—





(506,280)





—

Other expense (income), net



13,953





85,920





(23,148)





4,979

Total other expense



(777,350)





(83,133)





(1,083,304)





(313,434)

Loss before income taxes



(9,374,853)





(2,567,472)





(12,186,585)





(4,174,581)

Income tax provision



30,556





44,525





111,826





60,161

Net loss

$ (9,405,409)



$ (2,611,997)



$ (12,298,411)



$ (4,234,742)

Foreign currency translation adjustment



212,859





(451,035)





305,242





(179,441)

Comprehensive loss

$ (9,192,550)



$ (3,063,032)



$ (11,993,169)



$ (4,414,183)

Loss per common share (basic)

$ (0.20)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.27)



$ (0.11)

Number of shares used in per share calculation (basic)



46,998,804





39,728,933





45,143,367





39,645,206

Loss per common share (diluted)

$ (0.20)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.27)



$ (0.11)

Number of shares used in per share calculation (diluted)



46,998,804





39,728,933





45,143,367





39,645,206



LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (unaudited)









Temporary Equity



















































Series G

Convertible



Class A



Additional



Accumulated

Other











Total





Preferred Stock



Common Stock



Paid-in



Comprehensive



Accumulated



Stockholders'





Shares



Amount



Shares



Amount



Capital



Income



Deficit



Equity

Balances at June 30, 2025



24,956



$ 34,232,510





42,949,307



$ 429,493



$ 244,953,346



$ 978,686



$ (230,716,757)



$ 15,644,768

Issuance of common stock for:































































Exercise of stock options, RSUs &

RSAs, net



—





—





8,583





86





(86)





—





—





—

Issuance of common stock under

private equity placement



—





—





1,600,000





16,000





7,878,045





—





—





7,894,045

Issuance of common stock for

acquisition of Visimid



—





—





112,323





1,123





348,877





—





—





350,000

Stock-based compensation on

stock options, RSUs & RSAs



—





—





—





—





349,624





—





—





349,624

Foreign currency translation adjustment



—





—





—





—





—





92,383





—





92,383

Net loss



—





—





—





—





—





—





(2,893,002)





(2,893,002)

Balances at September 30, 2025



24,956



$ 34,232,510





44,670,213



$ 446,702



$ 253,529,806



$ 1,071,069



$ (233,609,759)



$ 21,437,818

Issuance of common stock for:































































Exercise of stock options, RSUs &

RSAs, net



—





—





120,234





1,203





(1,203)





—





—





—

Exercise of warrants



—





—





739,730





7,397





(7,397)





—





—





—

Issuance of common stock under

public equity placement



—





—





8,912,500





89,125





65,251,709





—





—





65,340,834

Stock-based compensation on stock

options, RSUs & RSAs



—





—





—





—





348,986





—





—





348,986

Foreign currency translation adjustment



—





—





—





—





—





212,859





—





212,859

Net loss



—





—





—





—





—





—





(9,405,409)





(9,405,409)

Balances at December 31, 2025



24,956



$ 34,232,510





54,442,677



$ 544,427



$ 319,121,901



$ 1,283,928



$ (243,015,168)



$ 77,935,088



































































Balances at June 30, 2024



—



$ —





39,254,643



$ 392,546



$ 245,140,758



$ 509,936



$ (215,843,575)



$ 30,199,665

Issuance of common stock for:



























































0

Employee Stock Purchase Plan



—





—





8,232





82





10,290





—





—





10,372

Exercise of Stock Options, RSUs &

RSAs, net



—





—





70,309





703





(703)





—





—





—

Issuance of common stock for

acquisition of Visimid



—





—





279,553





2,796





318,562





—





—





321,358

Stock-based compensation on stock

options, RSUs & RSAs



—





—





—





—





264,475





—





—





264,475

Foreign currency translation adjustment



—





—





—





—





—





271,594





—





271,594

Net loss



—





—





—





—





—





—





(1,622,745)





(1,622,745)

Balances at September 30, 2024



—



$ —





39,612,737



$ 396,127



$ 245,733,382



$ 781,530



$ (217,466,320)



$ 29,444,719

Issuance of common stock for:































































Exercise of Stock Options, RSUs &

RSAs, net



—





—





229,097





2,291





(2,291)





—





—





—

Shares issued as compensation



—





—





49,000





490





89,180





—





—





89,670

Stock-based compensation on stock

options, RSUs & RSAs



—





—





—





—





231,581





—





—





231,581

Foreign currency translation adjustment



—





—





—





—





—





(451,035)





—





(451,035)

Net loss



—





—





—





—





—





—





(2,611,997)





(2,611,997)

Balances at December 31, 2024



—



$ —





39,890,834



$ 398,908



$ 246,051,852



$ 330,495



$ (220,078,317)



$ 26,702,938



LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)









Six Months Ended





December 31,





2025



2024

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net loss

$ (12,298,411)



$ (4,234,742)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



2,454,686





1,893,602

Interest from amortization of loan issuance costs



90,124





120,833

Amortization of fair value of loan



90,321





—

Loss on extinguishment of debt



506,280





—

Change in fair value of acquisition earnout liabilities



8,841,529





—

Loss on disposal of property and equipment



4,016





78,437

Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSUs & RSAs, net



698,610





506,020

Provision for credit losses



(11,573)





—

Change in operating lease assets and liabilities



(129,028)





(57,653)

Inventory write-offs to allowance



147,896





135,625

Deferred taxes



(66,155)





(2,795)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:















Trade accounts receivable



883,396





(350,703)

Other current assets



16,958





41,286

Inventories



(780,477)





(13,005)

Prepaid expenses and deposits



(24,253)





(123,598)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



1,257,002





(430,923)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



1,680,921





(2,437,616)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of property and equipment



(944,909)





(160,155)

Proceeds from sale of equipment



—





10,648

Net cash used in investing activities



(944,909)





(149,507)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from sale of common stock from Employee Stock Purchase Plan



—





10,372

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under public equity placement, net of fees



65,340,834





—

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under private equity placement, net of fees



7,894,045





—

Deferred payment for acquisition of Visimid



—





(125,000)

Borrowings on loans payable



—





3,000,000

Loan issuance costs



—





(300,000)

Payments on loans payable



(5,413,819)





(106,486)

Repayment of finance lease obligations



(107,712)





(89,705)

Net cash provided by financing activities



67,713,348





2,389,181

Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents



246,075





(81,260)

Change in cash and cash equivalents



68,695,435





(279,202)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



4,877,036





3,480,268

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 73,572,471



$ 3,201,066



















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:















Interest paid in cash

$ 373,398



$ 40,838

Income taxes paid

$ 170,272



$ 61,427

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing & financing activities:















Purchase of equipment through finance lease arrangements

$ 41,901



$ 93,048

Operating right-of-use assets acquired in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$ 435,733



$ —

Issuance of common stock for acquisition of Visimid

$ 350,000



$ 321,358



