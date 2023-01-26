LightPoint Financial Technology and FactSet Collaborate to Provide Greater Data Flexibility

Joint solution offers hedge funds, institutional asset managers, and family offices greater data flexibility to complement individual investment needs

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LightPoint Financial Technology ("LightPoint") and FactSet, a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, are collaborating to offer hedge funds, institutional asset managers, and family offices a fully integrated front-to-back solution with greater data flexibility.

By combining LightPoint's portfolio, order, and execution management system (POEMS) with FactSet's data solution, investment managers can reimagine their trade and order workflows and improve on operational efficiencies when evaluating or executing on trading opportunities.

Ancora, a leading family and investment management office, already runs the joint solution and managed to lower its total cost of technology ownership while enabling the firm to scale to its fullest potential.

"We want to offer our users options that suit their needs. By allowing them flexible access to view FactSet-controlled, real-time market data within their applications, they can capitalize more efficiently than previously on event-driven strategies," said Lauren Turkisher, Chief Operating Officer, Ancora Alternatives, LLC.

"With this integration, clients gain access to consolidated, real-time and delayed data from over 300 global exchanges and data venues along with reference data across all major asset types within the LightPoint application," said Jonathan Reeve, Head of Content and Technology Solutions, FactSet.

"This collaboration expands our market data capabilities and gives our clients more options for selecting data providers that align with their investment needs," said Bobby May, Co-Founder & Chief Development Officer, LightPoint Financial Technology. "FactSet's market data and analytics are a key component of our applications and help our clients identify and capitalize on investment opportunities."

About LightPoint Financial Technology

LightPoint provides SaaS-based solutions for trading, order management, portfolio management and accounting, managed from a single position source. The platform's foundation is scalable and extensible, providing fund managers with unprecedented configurable solutions to grow their businesses. More at lightpointft.com.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS; NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to over 7,000 global clients, including over 180,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side as well as wealth managers, private equity firms and corporations achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have repeatedly scored 100 on the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index and been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award winner. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

