LightPoint Financial Technology Launches Hedge Fund in a Box

New solution gives new launch hedge funds the freedom to focus on raising capital by giving them the ability to manage their fund and portfolios from anywhere.



NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LightPoint Financial Technology, the company that helps buy side firms and family offices reimagine their trading and operations, has launched LightPoint 360. The new solution enables new launch funds to focus on raising capital and running their core business securely from anywhere. With access to leading-edge business and technology infrastructure on the road or from a desktop, funds can now streamline their interaction with their prime brokers and fund administrators regardless of their location.

The new solution combines LightPoint's existing SaaS-based trading, order management, portfolio management, and accounting product with Microsoft 365. LightPoint 360 also comes with a comprehensive set of outsourced operational and IT services that include trading support, middle office operations, cloud hosting, security compliance, and fractional CTO services.

"We want to empower new funds to keep pace with the rapid technology and security innovations that are occurring in the industry without having to make large upfront investments in technology, infrastructure and operations," said Mike DeSanti, President, LightPoint Financial Technology.

For the first time, funds can run their entire operation in a personalized, secure public cloud environment as they are given access to a cloud-native, front-to-back modular solution. This model enables funds to scale up over time and provides additional protection from cybersecurity threats, such as ransomware and phishing attacks.

"With all of today's cyber security issues that impact hedge fund investors, it is more important than ever that new launch funds leverage the huge security advantages to be gained from running their business infrastructure and trading software on a public cloud like Azure, combined with third-party independent security monitoring," said Mike DeSanti, President, LightPoint Financial Technology.

"In addition to the security benefits, cloud-based access provides all users from traders to middle office teams, to those taking care of end-of-day operations with flexible access to a comprehensive set of functionality and services, so they can focus on what they do best in way that suits their lifestyle," he continued.

LightPoint's integrated mobility features give traders and portfolio managers access to secure, live-ticking views of their positions and risk from both their mobile devices and their desktops.

Chief operating officers will find it easier to manage middle and back-office functions using the platform's automated asset servicing features and its remote work capabilities, while chief financial officers have access to a complete shadow NAV and general ledger with the ability to drill down from the summary numbers into the individual tax lots from their desktop or tablet, either in the office, at home, or on the road.

See here for more information on LightPoint 360.

About LightPoint Financial Technology

LightPoint provides SaaS-based solutions for trading, order management, portfolio management and accounting, managed from a single position source. The platform's foundation is scalable and extensible, providing fund managers with unprecedented configurable solutions to grow their businesses. Visit us.

SOURCE LightPoint Financial Technology