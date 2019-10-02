Lightricks Releases BoostApps Suite to Empower Solopreneurs and Small Businesses to Achieve Superior Results from Social Media Marketing

JERUSALEM, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightricks , a leading developer of subscription-based content creation tools, announced today the release of BoostApps, a suite of mobile tools for small businesses and brands to effectively engage consumers in ways that boost their bottom lines. Unlike content creation apps that focus solely on graphic design, BoostApps are built to drive social media engagement and results. The three apps in the new suite: StoryBoost, PosterBoost and VideoBoost, enable users to easily create and execute their own social media marketing materials and deliver impactful campaigns -- without the need for editing, design experience, or time spent chasing the latest social media trends and innovations.

"When we realized that users were increasingly utilizing some of our existing content creation apps like Enlight Videoleap and Enlight Photofox for professional purposes, an idea was born: why not build a set of apps strictly dedicated to helping businesses thrive?" said Nir Pochter, Lightricks Co-founder and CMO.

To dig deeper into the need for more streamlined tools for SMBs, Lightricks surveyed nearly 600 "solopreneurs" and small businesses regarding their experiences and challenges with social media marketing. 72 percent stated they spend half their work time on online marketing efforts but don't feel that they're meeting their overall marketing goals. In addition, 81 percent felt that the existing marketing tools available don't address their pain points: developing consistent idea generation for content that engages the right audience, learning and implementing social media best practices, and understanding analytics well enough to iterate and optimize for desired results.

"We're seeing that small businesses are keenly aware of the opportunities that online marketing offers. But as social media platforms proliferate and get more complex, growing businesses find themselves unequipped to take full advantage of the potential before them," continued Pochter. "With BoostApps, we've leveraged a cutting-edge technology and advanced research to deliver products that take the guesswork out of social media marketing, so business owners can spend more time doing what they're passionate about."

The BoostApps are uniquely built to address these challenges. Users no longer need to spend time struggling to find new ideas, researching what's trendy, or writing catchy copy. With StoryBoost, users can create stories for Instagram with on-trend story page templates and unique animations between story slides, with PosterBoost users create dynamic 'posters' with moving elements, and with VideoBoost, users create sleek videos optimized for engagement using their own clips, professional stock footage -- or both. All three BoostApps offer trendy content categories, well-designed templates, unique filters, professional color schemes and compelling copy users can select or tweak, plus access to an extensive library of stock images and videos. Additionally, StoryBoost and VideoBoost will offer hundreds of free music tracks.

Elise Darma , an Instagram marketing expert with 75,000 followers, had the chance to test the BoostApps pre-launch:

"I've been working with small businesses and influencers for years, and I see so many people struggling with social media marketing," Darma said. "One of the biggest obstacles is the volume of information they need to learn and the number of tools they have to use to create content that actually helps them grow their businesses. What I love about BoostApps is that the suite really simplifies the process, and the templates are integrated with what works and what's trendy."

The BoostApps suite will continue evolving with new products offering scheduling and optimization capabilities, making it a complete toolkit for businesses to solve their marketing challenges.

The launch of the BoostApps suite follows Lightricks' recent $135 million funding round and billion-dollar valuation, as it continues its natural evolution in expanding its offerings to SMBs. The company's other seven apps for content creators and avid social media users boast nearly 200 million downloads worldwide. Overall, Lightricks' apps currently have nearly three million paying subscribers.

Device requirements:

Available for iPhone with iOS 11 and higher

Pricing and Availability ( subject to change upon launch ):

Free to download, subscription for Premium features.

StoryBoost & PosterBoost: $7.99/month; $44.99/year; $99.99 lifetime

VideoBoost: $9.99/month; $59.99/year; $119.99/lifetime

Multi-App Subscription (all three apps): $95.99/year

About Lightricks:

Lightricks is the creator of several popular, award-winning photo and video editing apps. Since it hit the ground running with flagship brand Facetune, Lightricks has built an arsenal of powerful content creation platforms used by millions worldwide. The company is on a mission to democratize creativity, a field previously limited to professionals with complicated, expensive software. Products include Facetune, Facetune2 and the Enlight creative apps: Photofox, Videoleap, Quickshot, and Pixaloop.

Lightricks' seven apps have nearly 200 million downloads worldwide and three million paying subscribers, and have won prestigious awards including Best of Google Play, three Apple's App of the Year awards and the prestigious Apple Design Award. Lightricks total funding is $205 million to date, after a $135 million 2019 Series C funding round at a $1 billion valuation led by Goldman Sachs Private Capital Investing with participation from additional investors including Insight Partners and ClalTech.

For more information, visit www.lightricks.com .

