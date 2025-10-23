Lightricks Releases LTX-2: The First Complete Open-Source AI Video Foundation Model

The new LTX-2 open-source foundation model unites synchronized audio and video generation, native 4K fidelity at 50 fps, 10-second sequences, radical efficiency, and the accessibility of running on consumer-grade GPUs - all in a single, production-ready system.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightricks, the company behind Facetune and LTX Studio, and a pioneer in AI-driven content creation, today introduced LTX-2, its next-generation open-source foundation model - a major leap in creative AI that delivers professional-grade video and sound generation in one system, built for real-world production.

LTX-2 combines native 4K resolution, 50 fps motion, synchronized audio, and 10-second generation lengths with radical efficiency and open-source transparency. It runs efficiently on consumer hardware, delivers outputs at up to 50% lower cost than competing models, and integrates seamlessly into production workflows via the LTX-2 API.

"Diffusion models are reaching a point where they no longer just simulate production - they are production. LTX-2 represents that shift: the most complete creative engine we've built," said Zeev Farbman, co-founder and CEO of Lightricks. "It unites synchronized audio and video, 4K fidelity, long-form capability, and radical efficiency in one open, production-ready system - built to empower everyone, from independent creators to enterprise teams."

What's New in LTX-2: Six Advances in One Model

Synchronized Audio and Video Generation

Visuals and sound are created together in a single process - aligning motion, dialogue, ambience, and music with natural timing. This unlocks realistic storytelling across branded content, film, and social formats.

Native 4K Fidelity, 10 Seconds, 50 fps

True 4K resolution at up to 50 frames per second with synchronized audio, supporting clips up to 10 seconds long - bridging cinematic fidelity and creative flexibility.

Efficient, Scalable Performance

LTX-2 delivers professional-grade results with up to 50% lower compute cost than competing models. Its multi-GPU inference stack enables long-form generation with precision and scale.

Consumer Hardware, Professional Output

The model runs efficiently on consumer-grade GPUs, democratizing access to world-class AI video creation. From indie developers to large studios, anyone can now produce professional output without enterprise infrastructure.

Creative Control and Precision

Multi-keyframe conditioning, 3D camera logic, and LoRA fine-tuning provide frame-level control and stylistic consistency. LTX-2 supports multimodal inputs - text, image, audio, depth maps, and reference video - for detailed guidance.

Open Source, Built for Collaboration

Core components of LTX-2 are available on GitHub, including datasets and inference tooling. Model weights will be released later this fall, enabling researchers, developers, and studios to customize, extend, and innovate freely.

Three Flows for Every Creative Need

Fast (starting at $0.04/sec) - Optimized for responsiveness and iteration. Ideal for previews, ideation, and mobile workflows.





- Optimized for responsiveness and iteration. Ideal for previews, ideation, and mobile workflows. Pro (starting at $0.08/sec) - Balanced for efficiency and polish. The default for daily production work and marketing teams.





- Balanced for efficiency and polish. The default for daily production work and marketing teams. Ultra (starting at $0.16/sec) - Maximum fidelity for cinematic, branded, and VFX production, delivering 4K video at up to 50 fps with synchronized audio and 10-second sequences.



Pricing varies by resolution (720p–4K) and whether the generation includes synchronized audio.

LTX-2 API and Ecosystem Availability

API access can be requested through the LTX-2 website and is being rolled out gradually to early partners and teams, with integrations available through Fal, Replicate, ComfyUI, and more.

LTX-2 is also available via the LTX platform, with upcoming marketplace availability later this year. Full model weights and advanced tooling will be released to the open-source community later this year, supporting continued innovation and ecosystem growth.

About Lightricks

Lightricks is an AI-first company best known for creative products like Facetune and LTX Studio. Our mission is to bridge the gap between imagination and creation, building world-class AI models, the infrastructure to deploy them, and the applications that bring them to millions of creators and businesses worldwide.

