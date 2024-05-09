LightRidge Solutions Appoints Lorin Hattrup President of Trident Systems

LightRidge expands its leadership team to support future growth in the space and defense sectors.

CHANTILLY, Va., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LightRidge Solutions, a leading provider of U.S. space and defense technologies, has appointed Lorin Hattrup as president and general manager of the company's Trident Systems (Trident) business unit. The addition of Lorin and his extensive operations experience will bolster LightRidge and Trident's efforts in expanding their infrastructure, facilities, workforce, leadership, and capabilities to meet rapidly growing customer demand across the space and defense arenas.

"LightRidge and Trident have been growing significantly over the past few years as existing and new customers are turning to us for purpose-built space electronic solutions," noted Bill Gattle, CEO of LightRidge. "Lorin's proven track record scaling organizations makes him the right leader to guide the expansion of Trident's production capacity, while retaining its reputation for delivering cutting-edge and affordable products."

In this new role, Lorin will build out operational scale and infrastructure for Trident's current and new business opportunities. His vision is wholly aligned with LightRidge's company goals and focuses on delivering innovative and scalable space systems, C4ISR mission solutions, and autonomous mission management software.

Prior to joining Trident, Lorin was executive general manager of L3Harris Technologies' Strategic Missions division. Lorin has over two decades of experience in the defense and aerospace industry. He also served as executive general manager of L3Harris' F-35 Avionics division as well as in other program management and engineering roles.

Lorin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from the University of Colorado Boulder as well as a Master of Science degree in engineering management from the University of Central Florida.

About LightRidge Solutions

LightRidge Solutions brings leading capabilities that address demanding national security space and defense needs. Our capabilities include advanced space payloads and on-orbit processing technologies, multi-orbit space domain awareness and protection systems, laser communications and airborne survivability systems, as well as mission autonomy software. LightRidge's innovative and highly reliable concept-to-production systems provide high performance at lower costs and shorter delivery schedules than traditional systems. These systems enable the transition to more resilient and affordable space architectures for the U.S. military and intelligence communities, as well as select commercial and international customers. For more information, please visit https://www.lightridgesolutions.com/ and visit us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Diane Hockenberry

LightRidge Solutions

Senior Director of Marketing and Communications

703-244-0226

SOURCE LightRidge Solutions Holding LLC