LightRidge Solutions Appoints Nick Weiser as New CHRO

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LightRidge Solutions, a leader in advanced space payloads and on-orbit processing technologies to support national space and defense needs, welcomes Nick Weiser as Chief Human Resources Officer. Weiser has over two decades of experience as a human resource (HR) professional and was most recently Vice President of Human Resources at L3Harris Technologies.

Nick Weiser, LightRidge Solutions new CHRO.

In his new role, Weiser will be responsible for providing strategic guidance and leadership for all aspects of the company's HR function. He will also lead the core direction and platform for human capital programs, policies, and services. This includes providing leadership and direction in the development of standard HR policies that promote maximum effectiveness and cohesiveness, drive talent acquisition, retention, and engagement to bolster talent management all while supporting the overall LightRidge mission.

"Nick brings solid expertise and a broad background in numerous business areas, including space and air platforms, which aligns well with our portfolio," said Bill Gattle, CEO of LightRidge Solutions. "We look forward to his efforts in furthering LightRidge's vision for supporting our talented staff and expanding our workforce across the space, air and defense arenas. Our people are our most important asset, and we're honored to have Nick head up our employee-focused initiatives."

Weiser will play a key role in providing oversight to LightRidge's three business units, Geost, Trident and Ophir, including driving leadership development, compensation, benefits, performance management, employee relations, succession planning, legal compliance, and policy development.

He has a Master of Science in Human Resource Management from Nazareth College and a Bachelor of Science in Public Relations from the State University of New York at Fredonia. Weiser is officially CHRO of LightRidge Solutions as of October 7, 2024.

About LightRidge Solutions

LightRidge Solutions brings leading capabilities that address demanding national security space and defense needs. Our capabilities include advanced space payloads and on-orbit processing technologies, multi-orbit space domain awareness and protection systems, laser communications and airborne survivability systems, as well as mission autonomy software. LightRidge's innovative and highly reliable concept-to-production systems provide high performance at lower costs and shorter delivery schedules than traditional systems. These systems enable the transition to more resilient and affordable space architectures for the U.S. military and intelligence communities, as well as select commercial and international customers. For more information, please visit https://www.lightridgesolutions.com/ and visit us on LinkedIn.

