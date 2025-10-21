LightRiver and Nokia Power Gigabit Fiber's latest expansion in Dallas Texas to Connect AI Data Centers

Powered by Nokia and LightRiver, Gigabit Fiber's new network delivers high-capacity, low-latency AI connectivity. Post this

Powered by the Nokia 1830 GX platform and deployed in partnership with LightRiver, this new infrastructure will deliver high-capacity, low-latency connectivity into AI data centers and enterprise hubs across the region. Nokia's solution reduces power consumption while scaling bandwidth efficiently and ensuring environmental sustainability.

"Gigabit Fiber is driving the next generation of high-speed connectivity for enterprise, network operators, and hyperscale," said Chris Degelia, Partner and General Manager, Gigabit Fiber. "Together with Nokia and LightRiver, we're building the foundation that fuels innovation and growth in the AI era."

"This expansion strengthens key technology corridors in North America and provides the foundation for growth in AI and cloud services," said Jeff Dean, Vice President, North America Channels Nokia. "With trusted, carrier-grade performance, Nokia and LightRiver are enabling Gigabit Fiber to deliver future-proof infrastructure that powers modern data centers and accelerates digital innovation."

"LightRiver is proud to partner with Nokia and Gigabit Fiber on this important expansion," added Matt Briley, SVP Sales, LightRiver. "By combining Nokia's trusted optical technology with our expertise in network design and deployment, we're ensuring that Gigabit Fiber can deliver scalable, resilient networks at record speed. Together, we're enabling faster access to AI data centers and helping enterprises across Texas and Arizona unlock the full potential of next-generation connectivity."

LightRiver is the premier network productivity solutions provider focused on enabling client success in the dynamic world of connectivity. Backed by our industry award-winning sustaining engineering solutions, we consult, commission, automate, and optimize multi-vendor, multi-generational and software-controlled networks for those that need the highest capacity, reliability, resiliency, and manageability that technology can deliver.

LightRiver is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC, a leading global investment firm focused on the telecommunications sector. LightRiver's team of experts deliver real value, with 99999's quality and unparalleled customer care in packet optical networking, by accelerating client growth and profitability. For additional information about LightRiver, please visit https://lightriver.com.

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

