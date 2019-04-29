Lights, Camera, Action! Madame Tussauds New York Presents The Ultimate Broadway Experience, Making Guests Part Of The Magic

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Madame Tussauds New York announces the launch of their newest experience, Madame Tussauds New York Presents Broadway, in partnership with Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group. It's almost showtime for Broadway fans as they will become the star on 42nd Street starting in early June. Whether you have a dedicated room plastered with every Playbill ever made or you're a fan of that actor who turned into a vibrant musical star, everyone has heard of the famous Broadway in New York City. The moment you walk down Theater Row, you know you're seeing something magical, and now Madame Tussauds New York is capturing that magic and presenting a live-action, theatrical experience for their guests.

"Seeing a show on Broadway is a bucket list requirement for many people when visiting New York City," said Tom Middleton, General Manager at Madame Tussauds New York. "Now, your Broadway experience doesn't have to stop when you leave the theater. You can literally be a part of the glamour and see firsthand what it takes to make a Broadway show happen every night."

As you enter the experience, WHOOSH, you're immediately transported behind the scenes of a Broadway show, instantly becoming the star. Make a pit stop at the Broadway Bar for a tasty cocktail before being whisked away by live actors and the enchantment of being backstage. As your journey unfolds, you are catapulted into the world of Broadway, welcomed by the Phantom of the Opera for a one-of-a-kind behind the scenes adventure. Through a labyrinth of mirrors, ropes, pulleys, and props, you will be physically swept through some of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic masterpieces, including The Phantom of the Opera, Joseph and The Technicolor Dreamcoat, Evita, Sunset Boulevard and Cats. Throughout your journey, you'll perform alongside Grizabella and bring the technicolor coat to life. Do you have what it takes to be the star in one of these shows? Now's your chance to find out. Start prepping your vocal cords and strap on your dancing shoes because your moment to shine is almost here!

Just in time for the 2019 Tony Awards, gear up for the perfect Broadway experience and immerse yourself in all of your favorite musicals, both past, and present.

For more information about Madame Tussauds New York, visit madametussauds.com/new-york.

About Madame Tussauds New York

Voted as one of New York's most unique attractions, Madame Tussauds invites you to pose "In a moment in time" with our famous fun figures of internationally renowned musicians, A-list stars, sports legends, world leaders and more. With over 85,000 square feet of interactive entertainment and several new spaces, including the new Mission Undead: 7D Zombie Experience, and New Year's Eve in New York City, the world-famous attraction is bigger and better than ever!

About The Really Useful Group

The Really Useful Group is Andrew Lloyd Webber's producing and licensing company and manages the theatrical rights for all of Andrew's works, including The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Sunset Boulevard and School of Rock – The Musical. The Really Useful Group reached over 20 million people across the globe last year from live theatre and concert audiences, cinema-goers, television viewers and music fans, to social media and art lovers. This year The Really Useful Group continues to work across theatre, film and television and as it produces and develops new projects and partnerships worldwide, alongside its ongoing work in education, amateur licensing and music publishing.

Media Contact:

MadameTussaudsNYC@alliedglobalmarketing.com

SOURCE Madame Tussauds New York

Related Links

http://madametussauds.com/new-york

