Lights, Camera, Blockchain -- MovieBizCoin Opens the Door to the Movie Industry

TALLINN, Estonia, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Launch Webinar, MOVIEBIZCOIN announced immediate availability of MBC Token enabling purchasers to start supporting the launch of the MovieBizCoin Ecosystem.

"Today marks the end of one journey this being the initial development efforts we have undertaken over the past 3 years and the dawn of a new era with the launch of the MovieBizCoin ecosystem and MBC token sale," said Sachin Saluja, Chairman and Chief Technocrat at MOVIEBIZCOIN.

Opening the door of Movie industry for all Sachin Saluja. Chairperson and CTO of Moviebizcoin

JUST THE BEGINNING

Today marks the opening of MBC TOKEN and there has already been substantial interest in supporting the ecosystem with the Angel Funding Round closed within minutes on Launch on 1 August, now we are on to the Seed Round of funding.



MBC TOKEN Availability

MBC TOKEN is just the start of the fund raising designed to support the ecosystem and fulfill our vision of "Making inspiring movies while allowing everyone to participate in their funding and creation". In addition to this stirring vision, and an extremely important point, is the fact that this will also allow greater participation in Movies by everyday people providing them with a vehicle to be a party to the profits generated by the many successful movie projects. MBC TOKEN is available for immediate purchase at the www.moviebizido.com

Initiated in 2018, MOVIEBIZCOIN is dedicated to changing how movies are made and offering huge opportunity to film makers, investors, talent and cryptocurrency enthusiasts. This is just the start of the operation and growth of Movie Biz Coin.

People Want to Join the exciting and lucrative world of Movies!

Well, no need to wait any longer, with the opening of MovieBizCoin, aspiring Directors, Producers or Actors now have a platform to create movies that inspire and, equally important, build careers that will soar within the industry.

People Want to Profit from Successful Movie Ventures!

MovieBizCoin is attracting a myriad of investors and advertisers from around the globe and, with a tested business model, MovieBizCoin is poised to become an integral part of the global market with two billion movie fans.

By providing a tremendous Investment opportunity for people, MovieBizCoin offers multiple highly attractive film investments on a single platform especially for those individuals who would not normally have the opportunity to invest in the movie industry.

