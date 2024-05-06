Lights, Camera, Empowerment: 'Kids in the Spotlight' Secures Permanent Studio Space with Worldwide Backing

Innovative Studio Hub to Unlock Creativity, Confidence and Connections for Foster Care Youth

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids in the Spotlight (KITS), a nonprofit that empowers youth in foster care through filmmaking, today announced the acquisition of its new production studio in Van Nuys, California. This milestone achievement was made possible by generous donations from supporters worldwide, including social media influencer, Zach King, and in-kind support from Warner Bros. Discovery, 20th Century Studios, NBCUniversal and The MBS Group.

"We're incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support we've received from donors near and far," said KITS Founder and CEO Tige Charity. "We now have a place to call our own where youth in foster care can dream, create, learn, grow and gain paid work experience. We also thank Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) for facilitating the purchase."

"LISC LA is honored to have contributed to Kids in the Spotlight's incredible journey through our Asset Building for Communities of Color program," said LISC LA Executive Director Nicole Williams. "We applaud KITS' dedication to change lives through storytelling and look forward to the impact this new studio will have on our youth."

Other valued partners who support KITS' mission include Ty Burrell (Modern Family), Dawnn Lewis (A Different World), Robin Winston (NBC4 News) and Christine Devine (Fox 11 News).

The new studio, equipped with state-of-the-art sets designed by Shelley Wallace, a KITS board member and set designer for "SEAL Team," provides filmmakers with a premier rental facility and enables them to help train young creators.

KITS' Production Studio with Purpose is a permanent workforce development studio that equips over 1,000 youth with skills, leading them on a foster care-to-career pathway. The studio is expected to generate over 500 paid work opportunities annually.

"We also recognize the historical significance of this acquisition," said Charity, referencing an excerpt of the original legal property agreement that stated people of non-white backgrounds were denied access, including purchasing or leasing. "Our new studio stands as a testament to progress and inclusivity, underscoring the importance of our mission to provide opportunities for all youth, regardless of background or circumstance.



"Every youth deserves to be heard and to tell their own story," Charity added. "With this new studio space, we aim to foster creativity, build confidence, enhance capabilities and provide connections to jobs in the entertainment industry for our youth."

