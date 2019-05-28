Lights, Camera, HAIR! FolliCeuticals MD™ Goes Hollywood

DALLAS, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FolliCeuticals MD™, the first hair health solution to combine oral supplements with a topical foam, was a key sponsor of this year's American Icon Awards. This year's event featured such luminaries as Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Quincy Jones and Evander Hollifield.

"Hollywood is a town known for style, glamour – and great hair," says Tom O'Brien, Founder and CEO of Eclipse. "So, it's fitting for FolliCeuticals MD™ to be a part of this event. But more importantly, we wanted to show our friends and health care professional partners that we're committed to building FolliCeuticals MD™ into a high-profile, premium brand."

FolliCeuticals MD™ is available to the public only through affiliated health care professional practices. The company plans to leverage events like the American Icon Awards to drive awareness and build consumer interest.

Each year, the American Icon Awards recognizes the leading names in the world of entertainment, sports and philanthropy. As one of this year's sponsors, FolliCeuticals MD™ aligns itself with a star-studded event that is covered by news, entertainment and mainstream media outlets around the world.

"We're here to stimulate growth," says O'Brien. "Which is what we're all about. For patients, for our company, and for the health care professionals who have embraced our solutions."

For more than 25 years, Eclipse has been an innovative leader in advancing medical technologies to bring medical and aesthetic supplies to practices in the United States and around the globe. Based in Dallas, TX, Eclipse manufactures and distributes high-efficacy, affordable products to physicians that exceed patient expectations and put immediate profit into customers' practices.

To learn more about industry-leading products and how to Eclipse the competition, visit www.EclipseMed.com.

