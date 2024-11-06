Lights, Camera, Small Drops! Nanodropper's Revolutionary Device Featured on Prime Video's "Buy It Now" on November 6

ROCHESTER, Minn., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanodropper , the game-changing device that reduces eyedrop waste and improves medication affordability, made its TV debut today on Prime Video's Buy It Now. Episode 4 included Nanodropper pitching to a panel of celebrity judges and Amazon executives.

During the 90-second pitch, Nanodropper's solution for reducing eyedrop waste was put to the test. But there's more to the story than just a business pitch:

Fun Facts:

From the Doctor's Office to Outer Space! The Nanodropper has even traveled to space! This microvolume solution isn't just transforming eye care on Earth—it's out of this world.

The team nearly didn't make it on the show—the original invite was caught in the spam folder! Thankfully, it was discovered just in time for the team to say "yes" to the opportunity of a lifetime. Beauty Secret Backstage: Even the hair and makeup team couldn't resist Nanodropper! After seeing how it delivers eyedrops without smudging makeup, they bought the product on the spot—an instant hit!

"We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to have showcased Nanodropper on Prime Video's Buy It Now," said Mackenzie Andrews, Chief Commercial Officer at Nanodropper. "This show allowed us to share our innovative solution with a broader audience and help more people access affordable, sustainable eye care. Our mission has always been about making a difference in patients' lives, and this was a fantastic chance to spread that message even further."

In Buy It Now, JB Smoove hosts a business competition where entrepreneurs get 90 seconds to pitch their product to an audience of potential customers: The 100. If The 100 like the product and price, then the entrepreneurs go to a panel of Amazon executives and celebrity entrepreneurs. The panel selects which products join Amazon's exclusive Buy It Now Store and award one entrepreneur $20,000 each episode.

Catch the excitement by watching Episode 4, now streaming on Prime Video, to see if Nanodropper earned a spot in the Buy It Now Storefront !

For more information on Nanodropper, visit nanodropper.com or contact Mackenzie Andrews at [email protected] .

For more information on Buy It Now, please go to the Amazon MGM Studios Press Site at: https://press.amazonmgmstudios.com/us/en/original-series/buy-it-now/1

About Nanodropper

Nanodropper is dedicated to transforming eye care through innovative microvolume delivery systems that reduce medication waste, improve affordability, and enhance patient outcomes. Designed to extend the life of eyedrop bottles, Nanodropper is a cost-effective, sustainable solution for both patients and providers.

SOURCE Nanodropper