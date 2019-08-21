Lights, Camera…Plastic? -- Thomas FX™ Combats Harmful Plastics in the Entertainment Industry with SNO-FX!™℗ Biodegradable Artificial Snow

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a concentrated effort to raise awareness around the prevalence of single-use plastics in the film and entertainment industry, Thomas FX Group Inc. today announced the availability of SNO-FX!, a biodegradable, non-toxic, artificial snow developed specifically to the high grade demanded by the top television and movie studios.

"Thomas FX is the only company with an environmentally-friendly artificial snow product engineered from scratch, to be the most realistic artificial snow in the world. It looks and acts exactly like real snow." says John Quee, CEO of Thomas FX Group. "It's 2019 and with all we know about the harmful impact plastic has on the environment, we're still seeing many companies creating cheap fake snow out of what are essentially microplastics. Many local governments are banning single-use plastic bags and bottles, so why is it acceptable to spread plastic snow products over the ground for film and photo shoots?"

The average human uses around 220 pounds of single-use plastics per year[1], and that's just from regular use. This plastic eventually makes it to landfill, or in some cases, the ocean, where it degrades into tiny particles, known as microplastics. These microplastics are eaten by marine life and eventually end up back on our plate at some point in the cycle. What this means for human health? Scientists aren't sure, but are racing to find out[2].

"With the harmful effects of plastic in the environment known, we are committed to making an environmental impact where we can, and while we can't stop the general public from using plastics, we can make an impact in the entertainment industry and reduce the amount of harmful waste produced during film and television production through our artificial snow, SNO-FX!" says Quee.

Other fake snow products on the market are typically made from bleached cellulose, most commonly used for attic insulation, very slow to degrade, with the balance being processed plastics, like polystyrene. SNO-FX! on the other hand, is made from non-toxic, food-grade, biodegradable materials that, like real snow, dissolve in the rain. As such, SNO-FX! has been recognized by the global film and television industry as the highest-quality, most realistic, and safest artificial snow in the world, and has appeared in Academy Award winning productions such as 'The Hateful Eight,' 'The Revenant,' and 'Interstellar'.

In addition to SNO-FX!, Thomas FX also manufactures their patented line of artificial volcanic ash, BIO-ASH, an environmentally friendly, non-toxic, non-static artificial ash which has appeared in feature films such as 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Shutter Island,' 'Pompeii,' 'The Book of Eli,' and 'Terminator: Salvation'. Because of their non-toxic and environmentally-friendly properties, SNO-FX! and BIO-ASH are approved for use in some of the world's most environmentally sensitive filming locations.

Thomas FX Group's SNO-FX! And BIO-ASH are available for purchase from Thomas FX directly, or through Amazon Prime. For more information on Thomas FX Group and their products, please visit www.thomasfx.com.

