Lights Out® Enterprises Moves for Sanctions Alleging Applied Real Intelligence Is Concealing Identities of Its Limited Partners

Zack Ellison's Company A.R.I. Confirms Unwillingness to Disclose Names in Legal Filing

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lights Out® Enterprises filed a motion for sanctions based on Applied Real Intelligence's (A.R.I's) stated unwillingness to disclose the identity of its partners, as required by federal law. Lights Out® noted in a filing in Federal Court in Nevada that A.R.I. simply did an end run to delay the hearing for a temporary restraining order set by the Nevada state court. The Motion to Remand filed by A.R.I. is an acknowledgement that it was never going to disclose its limited partners, conceding it should never have removed the action in the first place.

The federal court filing goes on to state: "Limited partnerships and limited liability companies are citizens of every state of which its owners/members are citizens. Id.

A. R. I. Senior Secured Growth is a limited partnership composed of one general partner - Zachary Ellison- and numerous limited partners. Lights Out® Enterprises moves the Court consistent with federal law to direct disclosure of A.R.I.'s limited partners and will continue to identify these limited partners during the discovery process.

Lights Out® Enterprises has also sought recovery of attorneys' fees and costs associated with what it contends was an improper removal under 28 U.S.C. § 1447(c).

"Transparency and accountability matter," said Shawne Merriman, founder of Lights Out® Enterprises. "We filed in state court and were prepared to litigate there. When the case was moved to federal court, we immediately filed there. We remain prepared to proceed wherever the Court determines the matter belongs."

The lawsuit was originally filed in state court to undo what the Plaintiff alleges is the wrongful takeover of the business by a lender who has no experience in promoting MMA events. Lights Out® Enterprises also filed a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) in federal court when the lender improperly removed the case.

Lights Out® Enterprises continues to seek injunctive relief and damages related to what it alleges are improper governance actions that have disrupted company operations, vendor relationships, and contractual obligations.

SOURCE Lights Out Enterprises