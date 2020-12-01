Lights, Please: BARK, Company Behind BarkBox, Launches Peanuts-Themed Subscription Box for December

"We're thrilled to collaborate with a like-minded brand such as Peanuts to bring the holiday magic of Charlie Brown and friends to dogs and dog parents everywhere," said Henrik Werdelin, Co-founder of BARK. "Snoopy is one of our favorite characters, not just because he is a dog, but also because he portrays the funny, yet affectionate, relationship that dogs have with their dog parents."

"Peanuts has been a beloved multi-generational holiday tradition for decades," said Lindsay Martinez, Senior Vice President North American Licensing and Partnerships for Peanuts Worldwide. "We are so excited that our fans will now be able to share this joy with the furry members of their families as well."

Since its founding in 2012, BARK has served more than 3 million dogs, shipped over 18 million BarkBox and Super Chewer boxes with more than 135,000 custom configurations each month and cultivated an engaged community of more than 8 million social media followers.

To learn more about BarkBox and Super Chewer or to sign up for a subscription, visit www.barkbox.com and www.barkbox.com/superchewer.

About BARK

BARK is the world's most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK's dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats and wellness supplements, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2012, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with monthly subscription services, BarkBox and Super Chewer; a curated e-commerce experience on BarkShop.com; custom collections via its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; wellness products that meet your dogs' needs with BARK Bright; and a personalized meal delivery service for dogs BARK Eats. At BARK, we want to be the people our dogs think we are and promise to be their voice until every dog reaches its full tail-wagging potential. Sniff around at bark.co for more information.

About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

